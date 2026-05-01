WATCH: 7-year-old Ishank swims Palk Strait under 10 hours

Ranchi's seven-year-old Ishank Singh successfully swam the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka, becoming one of the youngest swimmers in the world to do so on Thursday.

Singh completed the 29-30km challenging swim in 9 hours and 50 minutes.

A Class 3 student, Singh started his journey from Talaimannar and reached Dhanushkodi, navigating one of the toughest sea routes with relative ease.

Singh's feat was undertaken as a part of Mission Samandar and was recognised by Universal Records Forum.

As per reports, Singh trained four to five hours daily at the Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi to accomplish the feat.

He worked under the aegis of coaches Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar.

WATCH Ishank Singh's Palk Strait Swim here:

𝐈𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐦



Seven-year-old swimmer Ishank Singh🇮🇳creates history by successfully crossing the 29-km Palk Strait.



He completes the open-water swim from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in… pic.twitter.com/AfuWqawmII — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 1, 2026



