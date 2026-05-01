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Swimming
WATCH: 7-year-old Ishank swims Palk Strait under 10 hours
Ishank Singh, a Class 3 student from Ranchi, successfully swam the Palk Strait in 9 hours and 50 minutes.
Ranchi's seven-year-old Ishank Singh successfully swam the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka, becoming one of the youngest swimmers in the world to do so on Thursday.
Singh completed the 29-30km challenging swim in 9 hours and 50 minutes.
A Class 3 student, Singh started his journey from Talaimannar and reached Dhanushkodi, navigating one of the toughest sea routes with relative ease.
Singh's feat was undertaken as a part of Mission Samandar and was recognised by Universal Records Forum.
As per reports, Singh trained four to five hours daily at the Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi to accomplish the feat.
He worked under the aegis of coaches Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar.
WATCH Ishank Singh's Palk Strait Swim here:
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