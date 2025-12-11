1-year-old Veda Sarfare youngest to swim 100m

Veda Sarfare is only one year and nine months old. Toddlers her age are still exploring their surroundings, but Veda has already found her comfort in the swimming pool.

Veda, who hails from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, has scripted her name in the India Book of Records by becoming the youngest to swim 100 metres.

An email, dated November 25, confirms Veda as the ‘Youngest to swim 100 metres’ in the India Book of Records 2027. Veda was 1 year, 9 months and 10 days old when she completed 100 metres (four laps) at the municipal swimming pool in Ratnagiri in just 10 minutes and 8 seconds.









“Your skills have been recognized, and after thorough verification by the Editorial Board of the India Book of Records, we have selected and approved only the best,” the email read.

“The record for swimming 100 metres was set by Veda Paresh Sarfare (born on January 22, 2024) of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. She swam 100 metres (4 laps) across the length of a swimming pool (measuring 25 metres x 22 metres), in 10 minutes and 8 seconds, at Municipal Swimming Pool, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, at the age of 1 year, 9 months and 10 days, as confirmed on November 1, 2025,” the email further states.