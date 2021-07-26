Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Swimming

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 4, July 27 – Will we see Lilly King and Yulia Efimova resume their Olympic rivalry from 2016– Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

Will we see Lilly King and Yulia Efimova resume their Olympic rivalry from 2016 and will the Women's 100m Backstroke Record be broken again in the Final?

Kaylee McKeown [Source: Swimming World]
X

Kaylee McKeown reclaimed her Olympic Record after seeing it fall twice during the heats at Tokyo Olympics [Source: Swimming World]

By

Anjishnu Roy

Updated: 2021-07-26T22:49:08+05:30

The Women's Swimming 100m Breaststroke Final on Day 4 is sure to provide us with thrill, excitement, a fascinating backstory, and of course, plenty of drama. All eyes will probably be on Lilly King and Yulia Efimova resuming their 'finger-wagging' rivalry from the 2016 Rio Olympics Final.

Lilly King had the last laugh in that final and she holds the World Record as well. However, Tatjana Schoenmaker stunned Lilly by breaking her Olympic Record in the Heats and is expected to stamp her authority in the final. Lydia Jacoby also has the ability to surprise.

Women's 100m Backstroke event will also be a major highlight. The Olympic Record fell thrice during the heats. It began with Canada's Kylie Masse breaking the older record of 58.23 before Regan Smith did her better with a sub-58s swim. Finally, reigning World Record holder Kaylee McKeown had the last laugh.

It remains to be seen whether the Olympic Record is broken again for the fourth time in the space of three days.

Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the morning session tomorrow:

Schedule and When to Watch:

Women's 200m Freestyle: Semi-Final – 7:00 AM IST

Men's 200m Freestyle: Final – 7:13 AM IST

Women's 100m Backstroke: Final – 7:21 AM IST

Men's 100m Backstroke: Final – 7:29 AM IST

Women's 100m Breaststroke: Final – 7:47 AM IST

Men's 200m Butterfly: Semi-Final – 8:05 AM IST

Women's 200m Individual Medley: Semi-Final – 8:28 AM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan – The Japan Consortium

USA – NBC Universal

UK – BBC, Eurosport

China – CCTV

Australia – Seven Network

Germany – ARD-ZDF

Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports

Spain – RTVE

Italy – RAI

France – Eurosport

South Africa – SABC

Singapore – Mediacorp

Tokyo Olympics Swimming Olympic Sports 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X