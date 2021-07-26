Tokyo Olympics: Swimming, Day 3 - Ledecky faster than Titmus, Seto resurgence

After going down fighting against Ariarne Titmus earlier today, USA's Kathleen Ledecky got back in style after posting the fastest time across the four heats in the Women's 200m Freestyle event.

South Africa's Chad le Clos who beat Michael Phelps in the Men's 200m Butterfly event at the 2012 London Olympics barely managed to qualify after a shocker of a heat. Japan's Daiya Seto finally managed to bring a smile on the faces of the local fans after finishing fourth in Heat 4.

Ledecky went on to post an Olympic Record timing in the first ever Women's 1500m heats at the Olympics.

Here's a look at what happened in the evening session today:







Event 1: Women's 200m Freestyle

The top 16 swimmers qualify for the Semifinals

Katie Ledecky, on a mission, especially after finishing behind Ariarne Titmus earlier today put on a dominant performance in Heat 2. The American finished first ahead of ahead of Canada's Penny Oleksiak. World Record holder Federica Pellegrini who finished fifth in Heat 3 barely managed to make it to the Top 16 list. In the fourth and final heat, Ariarne Titmus stamped her authority with a strong performance finishing ahead of Li Bingjie and Summer McIntosh.

Here's a look at the Top 16 swimmers who are set to compete at the Semis:

1. Kathleen Ledecky (USA): 1:55.28

2. Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 1:55.38

3. Madison Wilson (AUS): 1:55.87

4. Ariarne Titmus (AUS): 1:55.88

5. Summer McIntosh (CAN): 1:56.11

6. Junxuan Yang (CHN): 1:56.17

7. Barbora Seemanova (CZE): 1:56.38

8. SB Haughey (HKG): 1:56.48

9. Isabel Gose (GER): 1:56.80

10. Charlotte Bonnet (FRA): 1:56.88

11. Freya Anderson (GBR): 1:56.96

12. Allison Schmitt (USA): 1:57.10

13. Annika Bruhn (GER): 1:57.15

14. Erika Fairweather (NZL): 1:57.26

15. Federica Pellegrini (ITA): 1:57.33

16. Valeriia Salamatina (ROC): 1:58.33





Event 2: Men's 200m Butterfly

The top 16 swimmers qualify for the Semifinals

Daiya Seto buried the ghosts of 400m Individual Medley after qualifying for the Semis of the 200m fly event. Giant-slayer Chad le Clos barely made the cut after qualifying for the Semis in the 16th place. Hungary's Kristof Milak, who currently holds the World Record, also qualified for the Semis after posting the fastest time across all the heats.

Here's a look at the Top 16 swimmers who are set to compete at the Semis:

1. Kristof Milak (HUN): 1:53.58

2. Kuan-Hung Wang (TPE): 1:54.44

3. Leonardo de Deus (BRA): 1:54.83

4. Zach Harting (USA): 1:54.92

5. Noe Ponti (SUI): 1:55.05

6. Tomoru Honda (JPN): 1:55.10

7. Federico Burdisso (ITA): 1:55.14

8. Tamas Kenderesi (HUN): 1:55.18

9. Daiya Seto (JPN): 1:55.26

10. Giacomo Carini (ITA): 1:55.33

11. Gunnar Bentz (USA): 1:55.46

12. Aleksandr Kudashev (ROC): 1:55.54

13. Krysztof Chmielewski (POL): 1:55.77

14. Louis Croenen (BEL): 1:55.78

15. Leon Marchand (FRA): 1:55.85

16. Chad le Clos (RSA): 1:55.96





Event 3: Women's 200m Individual Medley

The top 16 swimmers qualify for the Semifinals

Kate Douglass put in a dominant performance in Heat 2 ahead of local favourite Yui Ohashi. In Heat 3, Great Britain's Abbie Wood came home first. After a rather disappointing first 2 days for Katinka Hosszu, she put in a decent performance to finish first in Heat 4.

Here's a look at the Top 16 swimmers who are set to compete at the Semis:

1. Kate Douglass (USA): 2:09.16

2. Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 2:09.70

3. Abbie Wood (GBR): 2:09.94

4. Alex Walsh (USA): 2:09.94

5. Maria Ugolkova (SUI): 2:10.04

6. Sydney Pickrem (CAN): 2:10.13

7. Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR): 2:10.21

8. Yiting Yu (CHN): 2:10.22

9. Alicia Wilson (GBR): 2:10.39

10. Yui Ohashi (JPN): 2:10.77

11. Cyrielle Duhamel (FRA): 2:11.11

12. Miho Teramura (JPN): 2:11.22

13. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA): 2:11.41

14. Sarah Franceschi (ITA): 2:11.47

15. Seoyeong Kim (KOR): 2:11.54

16. Kristyna Horska (CZE): 2:12.21





Event 4: Women's 1500m Freestyle

The top 8 swimmers qualify for the Finals

Witnessing the 1500m Freestyle event at the Olympic stage for the first time ever wasn't as dull as we thought it would be! Heat 1 saw Canada's Katrina Bellio absolutely bulldozing her opponents, finishing almost 30 seconds ahead of them. In Heat 2, Austria's Marlene Kahler came home in the first position ahead of Brazil's Dizotti and Denmark's Helena Bach. Hungary's Mihalyvari qualified for the Finals after winning Heat 3. After almost an hour's break, Ledecky was back in action and there was no surprise that the World Record holder demolished her opponents to finish first in the fifth and final heat.

Ledecky clocks a 15:35.35 to take the final heat. Thats a new OR, and faster than she swam at US Trials!#Tokyo2020 — SwimSwam Live (@SwimSwamLive) July 26, 2021

Here's a look at the Top 8 swimmers who will be fighting for a place on the podium:

1. Kathleen Ledecky (USA): 15:35.35

2.Jianjiahe Wang (CHN): 15:41.49

3: Erica Sullivan (USA): 15:46.67

4: Simona Quadarella (ITA): 15:47.34

5: Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (ROC): 15:50.22

6. Sarah Kohler (GER): 15:52.67

7. Maddy Gough (AUS): 15:56.81

8. Kiah Melverton (AUS): 15:58.96