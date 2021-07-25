Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 2, July 25 – US Swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Katie Ledecky will begin their Olympic Campaign – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

The swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics are turning out to be an absolute cracker so far. Day 1 of the sport gave us several surprises and upsets as Individual Medley favourite Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the finals. Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, Women's 400m Individual Medley World Record holder also recorded a disappointing performance during the heats.



The reign of Adam Peaty continues at the Games as he finished first in the 100m Backstroke heats. Peaty has lived up to the mantle vacated by Michael Phelps and on Day 2, the focus will be on another athlete expected to be the successor to the Baltimore Bullet – Caeleb Dressel.

Dressel won a record eight medals at the 2019 World meet. He will be in action during the 4x100m freestyle relay, an event where he had won gold along with Phelps at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The focus will be also on five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky who will be striving to break the record of eight medals won by an American woman. The first of her five events – the Women's 400m Freestyle – is scheduled on Day 2.



World Record holder Ryan Murphy is also the defending champion in Men's 100m Backstroke at the Olympics this time around. Murphy will face stiff competition from Russia's Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov.

Schedule and When to Watch:

Women's 100m Backstroke: Heats – 3:32 PM IST

Men's 200m Freestyle: Heats – 3:47 PM IST

Women's 100m Breaststroke: Heats – 4:04 PM IST

Men's 100m Backstroke: Heats – 4:21 PM IST

Women's 400m Freestyle: Heats – 4:36 PM IST

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay: Heats – 5:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live-action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan – The Japan Consortium

USA – NBC Universal

UK – BBC, Eurosport

China – CCTV

Australia – Seven Network

Germany – ARD-ZDF

Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports

Spain – RTVE

Italy – RAI

France – Eurosport

South Africa – SABC

Singapore – Mediacorp