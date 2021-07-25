Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 2, July 25 – Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel will be swimming to make history in the Heats – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

All eyes will be fixated on Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel in the pool on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. Maana will be in action in the Women's 100m Backstroke Heats. The first and only Indian female swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, Maana was handed the Universality quota by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) following nomination from the Swimming Federation of India.



Competing at the Olympics would be a dream come true for the 21-year-old who was battling injuries and depression not too long ago. Improving on her personal best at the Tokyo Olympics will be Maana's primary goal.

Indian swimmers Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj are all set to dive into their first Olympics! 🏊🏻#Tokyo2020 | 📸: @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/nOIt4y35ne — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 19, 2021

Srihari Natraj, meanwhile, became only the second Indian swimmer in history after Sajan Prakash to achieve the 'A' qualification mark. He had clocked 53:77 seconds in the 100m backstroke event at the recently held Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. Srihari also holds the National Record in that category. The fact that he managed to secure A qualification, despite several roadblocks including disrupted access to swimming pools amidst the lockdown in India is a major accomplishment in itself.



Schedule and When to Watch:

Women's 100m Backstroke (Maana Patel): Heats - 3:32 PM IST

Men's 100m Backstroke (Srihari Nataraj): Heats – 4:26 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.