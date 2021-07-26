Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 3, July 26 – Sajan Prakash will be in action in the pool – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
The first Indian swimmer to achieve 'A' qualification Sajan Prakash will take part in the Men's 200m Butterfly on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics
On Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will be appearing in his second Olympics after the Rio 2016 games. In Rio, he had finished 28th in Men's 200m Butterfly.
Sajan Prakash had created history recently by becoming the first Indian swimmer to achieve Olympic 'A' qualification after clocking a time of 1:56.38 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome (the Olympic qualification time was 1:56.48). He also became the only Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympics.
Sajan will also compete in Men's 100m Butterfly Heats on July 29.
Schedule and When to Watch:
Men's 200m Butterfly: Heat – 3:50 PM IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch:
Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.