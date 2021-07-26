On Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will be appearing in his second Olympics after the Rio 2016 games. In Rio, he had finished 28th in Men's 200m Butterfly.

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash in a training session at Tokyo.



Go For Gold.#TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/IQOc34oUUs — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) July 20, 2021

Sajan Prakash had created history recently by becoming the first Indian swimmer to achieve Olympic 'A' qualification after clocking a time of 1:56.38 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome (the Olympic qualification time was 1:56.48). He also became the only Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympics.



Sajan will also compete in Men's 100m Butterfly Heats on July 29.

Schedule and When to Watch:

Men's 200m Butterfly: Heat – 3:50 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.