Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Swimming

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 3, July 26 – Sajan Prakash will be in action in the pool – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

The first Indian swimmer to achieve 'A' qualification Sajan Prakash will take part in the Men's 200m Butterfly on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics

This is Sajan Prakashs second Olympic appearance after Rio 2016 [Source: AP]
X

This is Sajan Prakash's second Olympic appearance after Rio 2016 [Source: AP]

By

Anjishnu Roy

Updated: 2021-07-26T00:01:17+05:30

On Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will be appearing in his second Olympics after the Rio 2016 games. In Rio, he had finished 28th in Men's 200m Butterfly.

Sajan Prakash had created history recently by becoming the first Indian swimmer to achieve Olympic 'A' qualification after clocking a time of 1:56.38 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome (the Olympic qualification time was 1:56.48). He also became the only Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympics.

Sajan will also compete in Men's 100m Butterfly Heats on July 29.

Schedule and When to Watch:

Men's 200m Butterfly: Heat – 3:50 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Tokyo Olympics Olympic Sports Swimming 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X