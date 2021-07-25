Tokyo Olympics - onwards and upwards for Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj from here

Indian swimmers Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, who were participating in the Women's and Men's 100m Backstroke events respectively, were knocked out from the heats at the Tokyo Olympics. However, there are a lot of positives looking at the overall journey of the two athletes so far. Make no mistake, both the athletes who have a winning mentality would be disappointed that they couldn't clinch a medal but it's important to focus on the process rather than the outcome, at-least in this scenario.

Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj (Source: Swimming Federation of India)

Maana Patel – From almost ending her career, to the Olympic Games



Maana Patel, who's the first-ever Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics had achieved the feat through the universality quota. She achieved a timing of 1:05.20 in Heat 1 of the Women's 100m Backstroke event and finished 39th overall at the Tokyo Olympics. While the timing wasn't close to her personal best of 1:03.77 clocked at the Belgrade Trophy in 2021, it was still her second fastest overall.

#MaanaPatel comes home in second in Heat 1 of the Women's 100m Backstroke event. pic.twitter.com/bVGNQBwoIQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 25, 2021

Maana was only 13-year-old when she broke the national record in the 200m Backstroke event in 2013. However, three years later the athlete suffered a major shoulder injury. The injury took a toll on her mental health as well as she entertained thoughts of quitting the sport completely.

The youngster went through some difficult times in rehabilitation but in 2018, she made her comeback and won three gold medals at the Senior National Championships. Still just 21, Maana Patel has time on her side, and the experience of the Tokyo Olympics would come in handy as she prepares for Paris 2024. Srihari Nataraj – Embodiment of physical and mental toughness Srihari Nataraj who achieved a timing of 54.31s finished 5th in Heat 3 and 27th overall in the 100m Backstroke event. Similar to Maana Patel, this was his second fastest overall in the event, 0.64s slower than his personal best. #SrihariNataraj finishes fifth after clocking a time of 54.31 in Heat 3.#Swimming | #Tokyo2020 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/HAxBTZqG16 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 25, 2021 Srihari's preparation for the Tokyo Olympics was anything but ideal - both physically and mentally. The swimmer suffered an injury last year in October after he pushed himself a little too much in the hope of making up for the lost time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To make matters worse, Srihari then lost his dad in January 2021 who did everything that was required for the young swimmer to flourish. Despite all these struggles, Srihari secured his qualification for the Tokyo Olympics with an 'A' cut of 53.77s at a time trial in Rome. In the process, he also set a new national record and a personal best.

Without a shadow of a doubt both Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj will improve going forward and after making their debut at the Tokyo Olympics and will also inspire future generations.



