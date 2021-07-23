Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 1, July 24 – Huske, McKeon, and Peaty to begin their Olympic campaign – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

It has been a long and heart-wrenching wait but the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here. One of the most anticipated events at the Olympics looks all set to woo viewers from across the world.

With the second biggest sport at the event becoming even bigger with the introduction of the Men's 800m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, and the Women's 1500m Freestyle events, the sport guarantees round-the-clock drama and adrenaline.

As we move into the post-Michael Phelps era, the audience is expected to switch on their television sets to get a glimpse of Phelps' fellow countryman - Adam Peaty. Peaty, who is already a medal favourite at the Games, will be looking to set the pace when he gets in the pool for the Men's 100m Breaststroke, the event in which he broke the World Record and secured the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Torri Huske from the USA and Emma McKeon of Australia would be the athletes to watch out for when they compete at the Women's 100m Butterfly event.

Other major Swimming events to follow tomorrow are the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay where the USA, Australia, and Great Britain will look to get their campaign underway with dominant performances.





Schedule and When to Watch-

Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heats : 3:32 PM IST



Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats : 3:55 PM IST

Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats : 4:08 PM IST

Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heats : 4:35 PM IST

Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heats : 4:55 PM IST

Women 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heats : 5:13 PM IST





Live Streaming and Where to Watch-

The residents of India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. One can also stream the events on Sony Liv given that they have the necessary subscription.





Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo,Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France:Eurosport

South Africa: SABC

Singapore: Mediacorp