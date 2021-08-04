Tokyo Olympics: Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle features in Artistic Swimming Duet event

Artistic Swimming is more than just about music, style and expression. Underwater coordination is extremely tough and requires a lot of practice and perfection before the final day. What better way to do it than to 'swim-dance' your way to a Bollywood beat as you attempt to make your way to the finals. This is exactly what Shelly Bobritsky and Eden Blecher have done at the Tokyo Olympics.



The Israeli swimming duo performed their swimming routine to the famous tune Ajja-Nachle from the movie starring Madhuri Dixit. The routine involved several underwater and surface movements that seemed really similar to what the real dance routine was. Have a look at it here.

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

There is no doubt about how and why this has gone viral in India considering the popularity of the movie during its time. This is another of the many throwbacks that India had to the good old days with the previous one being the figure skating team of the USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics. They won silver as they skated to the tunes of Kajra Re and Dola Re much to the delight of Bollywood lovers around the world.





