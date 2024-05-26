Srihari Nataraj wins silver at Mare Nostrum swimming tour

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj won a silver medal in the 50m backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at the Canet-en-Roussillon, France on Saturday night.

The Mare Nostrum Tour, which began on Saturday, is a nine-day competition conducted across three cities – Monaco, Barcelona and Canet.

Nataraj clocked 25.50s to finish second on the podium, trailing Hungary's Adam Jaszo, who touched the pad at 25.46s while Scott Gibson of Great Britain finished third with a timing of 25.64s on Saturday.

Nataraj, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, has a personal best of 25.11s.

However, the 50m backstroke is a non-Olympic event.



So far, no Indian swimmer could make the cut for the Paris Olympics.

In 2021, Sajan Prakash and Nataraj created history by becoming the first two Indian swimmers to achieve the 'A' qualification mark for the Tokyo Olympics.

Nataraj has been in fine form of late.

In February, Nataraj created a national record at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championships.

As part of the 4x200m Freestyle Relay Team, also featuring Aneesh Gowda and Aryan Nehra, Nataraj clocked the 'Best India Time' of 7:26.64 and claimed that glorious gold medal.