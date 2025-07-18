World University Games: Srihari Nataraj clocks 'Best Indian Time' in 200m Freestyle

Indian swimmers continued their impressive performance at the 2025 FISU World University Games as Srihari Nataraj clocked the 'Best Indian Time' in men's 200m freestyle in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.

The Paris Olympian clocked 1:48.22s to top the heat-5 and bettered his timing of 1:48.66s to rewrite India's fastest 200m freestyle timing and booked his spot in the semi-finals of the event.

This was the fifth-best time in the preliminary round of this competition, which will give him good confidence in his quest for qualification to the final. The semi-final heats will take place at 10:30 PM IST on Friday.

On the other hand, Aneesh Gowda had a forgettable outing in the same event as he finished in 33rd position with a time of 1:52.42s.

Srihari was the second Indian swimmer to reach the semifinals here at these Games after Benediction Rohit, who also set two new 'Best Indian Time' in 50m butterfly to finish 13th overall.

On Friday, India has one more medal event in taekwondo, where the Indian women's Poomsae team will compete in the final round after defeating Ecuador in the preliminary round.

Meanwhile, group stage matches in Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, and Badminton team events will proceed.