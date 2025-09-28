Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Swimming
2025 Asian Aquatics Championships: Srihari Nataraj secures India’s first medal in 16 years
Srihari Nataraj wins two silver medals while Dhinidhi Desinghu sets a new Indian best in women’s 200m freestyle.
Indian swimming marked a historic milestone at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships as Srihari Nataraj clinched a silver medal in the men’s 100m backstroke, ending a 16-year medal drought for the country.
Nataraj touched the wall in 1:48.47, delivering a performance celebrated across the nation.
The Indian star followed up his achievement by winning a second silver medal in the 50m backstroke, recording a time of 25.46 seconds.
Meanwhile, Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national benchmark in the women’s 200m freestyle, finishing fifth with a timing of 2:02.84.
More to follow...
