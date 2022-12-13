Swimming: Siva Sridhar sets best Indian performance in 200m Individual Medley

Siva Sridhar created a new 'Best Indian Performance' in Men's 200m Individual Medley at the ongoing Short Course Swimming World Championships.

The 22-year-old clocked 1:59.80 to finish 30th out of the 38 swimmers in contention in the competition. In the process, Siva Sridhar also shaved off almost 3 seconds from the previous best Indian time of 2:02.42 recorded by himself.

Siva Sridhar had shot to fame during the Khelo India University Games earlier this year, bagging 2 gold medals.

Correction: He finished 30/38 and did NOT qualify for the final. — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 13, 2022





The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) only recognises the timings set in the National Championships as National Record, the recprds set in any other domestic or international competitions are termed as 'Best Indian Performance.'