Astha Choudhury sets Best Indian Time in 200m Butterfly at Singapore Nationals

Astha Choudhury clocks a Best Indian Time in 200m Butterfly at the Singapore Nationals Age Group Swimming Championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old improved on Apeksha Fernandes' four-year record of 2:18.18s by more than a second, to finish second in the super final with 2:17.09s.

She missed out on the gold medal in the overall section, finishing behind Japan's Matsuura Yu (2:15.91s), but had a promising start to a very important year.

However, Yu was competing mainly in the U17 category, and hence Astha also won a gold medal in the senior section, finishing at the top in the 18-and-over category.

Earlier in the day, Astha clocked 2:18.37s in the preliminary round to finish first in her heat and qualify for the super final.

Best Indian Time for Astha Choudhury at the Singapore National #Swimming Championships 🏊✨



She clocks 2:17.09 to improve on Apeksha Fernandes' record of 2:18.18 in women's 200m butterfly which was set 4 years ago. pic.twitter.com/qVh68IvDzl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 17, 2026

India bagged 3 more medals on the day as Shirin (1500m Freestyle) and Srihari Nataraj (100m Backstroke) won the silver medals, and Sajan Prakash clinched bronze in 200m Individual Medley.

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will continue their quest for medals on the second day with the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke events.