Shreyas Hosur becomes first Indian civil servant to complete Manhattan’s 20 Bridges Swim

In an extraordinary display of endurance and determination, Shreyas Hosur, a senior Indian Railway officer, has achieved a historic milestone by successfully completing the Manhattan 20 Bridges Swim in New York.

Covering 48.5 km (28.5 miles) around Manhattan Island in 9 hours and 12 minutes, Shreyas became the first Indian civil servant and only the 12th Indian overall to conquer this prestigious open-water marathon swim.

The challenge is one of the toughest in the world, taking swimmers under all of Manhattan’s twenty iconic bridges while battling strong currents, unpredictable tides, and choppy waters.

For Shreyas, the swim was not just a personal triumph but also a moment of collective pride.

At the finish line, he was greeted by his parents, and throughout the swim, his wife Divya played the crucial role of crew, ensuring his hydration and nutrition were perfectly timed.

This achievement adds to Shreyas’s already impressive athletic journey.

In June 2022, he made headlines by becoming the first ever Railway officer and the first non-uniformed civil servant to complete the world-renowned IRONMAN Triathlon in Hamburg, Germany.

That grueling race demanded competitors to finish a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle ride, and a full 42.2 km marathon run, all within a single day. Shreyas successfully completed the triathlon in 13 hours and 26 minutes, earning the coveted title of “Ironman.”

Speaking about his Manhattan swim, Shreyas highlighted the importance of teamwork and support:

“Though I may have been the one swimming, it was truly a team effort — with friends, mentors, and well-wishers contributing in countless ways, big and small, to make this possible.”

His achievements are a testament to the incredible mental and physical strength demanded by endurance sports.

From completing one of the toughest triathlons in the world to mastering the unforgiving waters around Manhattan, Shreyas Hosur has emerged as a trailblazer for Indian civil servants, proving that dedication, discipline, and passion can break barriers of both profession and performance.