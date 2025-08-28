Swimming Federation of India names 43 probables for Asian Championships

The Swimming Federation of India has announced a list of probables for the upcoming 11th Asian Aquatic Championships 2025, scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad from September 28 to October 1.

A total of 43 swimmers, 21 men and 22 women, have been shortlisted to attend a month-long camp at the Aquatic Stadium, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad.

A circular dated August 20 states that “Participation in team camp is mandatory and not joining will lead to exclusion from the team for the upcoming championship”. It further states that it is only a list of probabilities.

"The probables are shortlisted based on their performance at the senior national in Bhubaneswar early this year. In some events, for instance 100m breaststroke and one more, we had two swimmers finishing second. We will have time trials during the camp itself for those events,” SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi told The Bridge on Thursday.

"For the rest of the swimmers, the events will be decided based on their performance during the camp,” he added.

The event will be held at the newly-built Naranpura Sports Complex and will include swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming events.

This is the first time India will host the senior-level Asian Aquatics Championships.

Probables

Women: Bhavya Sachdeva, Harshitha Jayaram, Shristi Upadhaya, Astha Choudhury, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Saanvi Deshwal, Mittapalli Rithvika, Vihitha Nayana Loganathan, Rujula S, Nina Venkatesh, Aditi Satish Hegde, Shreenithi Natesan, Vritti Agarwal, Roshini Balasubramanian, Sanjana Manguesh Prabhugaonker, Avantika Sudhir Chavan, Naisha, Snigdha Ghosh, Manavi Varma, Soubrity Mondal, Manita Mishra, Thanya Shadakshari.

Men: Aneesh S Gowda, Danush Suresh, B Benedicton Rohit, Kushagra Rawat, Shoan Ganguly, MS Yadesh Babu, Jashua Thomas, Aryan Nehra, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Rishabh Anupam Das, Likith Selvaraj Prema, Heer Gitesh Shah, Manikanta L, Vinayak Vijay Shankar, Vidith S Shankar, Bikram Changmai, Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika, Advait Page, Akash Mani, Nithik Nathella.