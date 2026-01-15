SFI's criteria for 2026 Commonwealth Games sparks mixed response among Indian swimmers

With less than 200 days to go for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, athletes across disciplines are focused on securing qualification marks. For Indian swimmers, however, the qualification process comes with a ‘mandatory’ clause following a recent decision by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

The SFI has made participation at the senior national championships mandatory even for swimmers who have already achieved the qualification mark.

In a circular detailing the qualification timings and conditions, the SFI stated: "Swimmers are required to participate in the 79th Senior National Championship 2026 in all events for which they wish to be selected for participation in the XXIII Commonwealth Games. This is applicable even if the swimmer has achieved the qualification time. The fastest times clocked in all eligible meets, including the Senior Nationals, shall be considered for qualification."

The circular also noted that qualification achieved between September 21, 2025 and June 30, 2026 would be considered, while granting the SFI selection committee "sole discretion of all matters, including interpretation of this document."

This year, swimmers have the Singapore Open in March, the Mare Nostrum series in May, and the Senior National Championships in June as qualification events. The Commonwealth Games are scheduled from July 23 to August 2, followed closely by the Asian Games from September 19 to October 4.

The tight scheduling of qualification meets and two major tournaments has sparked mixed reactions within the swimming fraternity. While some view the senior nationals as a final opportunity to qualify, others believe the ‘mandatory’ clause could have been avoided, especially given the close proximity of the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

‘Senior Nationals offer limited competitive value’

"With two major tournaments this season, it should have been kept optional. Honestly, it doesn’t add any value. There is no real racing experience. Don’t see the point of swimming a five-day meet when the focus is the Commonwealth and Asian Games," a swimmer told The Bridge on condition of anonymity.

With limited sponsorship and government support, most swimmers fund their own training and travel, leading many to question the financial logic of mandatory domestic competition.

"Swimmers would rather prefer going to Singapore. The cost is similar, but the competition is much stronger and can result in faster timings," the swimmer added.

The rule also poses challenges for swimmers training or studying abroad.

"You can’t expect swimmers in the US to fly back for a five-day meet. Flight tickets alone cost ₹3–3.5 lakh. We even paid for our own flights for the Asian Championships and are yet to be reimbursed," a swimmer pointed.

Others, however, see value in the senior nationals as a final qualifying opportunity.

"It’s good that we get to swim at home and then move on. Even if we’ve already qualified, we can treat it as a race without tapering. It gives more swimmers a chance to qualify," a swimmer said, before adding, "But being expected to peak three times in three months is not in the best interest of the athlete."

SFI stands firm

When The Bridge raised the concerns with the Swimming Federation of India, Secretary General Monal Choksi said qualification needed to be viewed differently for relay and individual events.

"The relay has qualified, but that doesn’t mean the individual athlete has qualified. It’s the team that has qualified," Choksi said, adding that "men’s relays (4x100, 4x200 and medley) have qualified from the Asian Championships."

Defending the decision, Choksi stressed the importance of maintaining standards at the country’s premier domestic meet.

"Senior National Championship is the highest-calibre event in India, and athletes are simply taking it in their stride. If elite swimmers don’t participate, it degrades the standard of the national championship," he said.

"Even if someone trains abroad, participation at the senior nationals will still be mandatory," he added.

He also reiterated that while qualification times from recognised meets within the window would be considered, participation at the senior nationals would remain compulsory.

"National Championships will have to be held in June. That will be the last opportunity to qualify. We have to follow the entry deadlines for the Commonwealth Games," Choksi said.