Who is Sajan Prakash? 10 things to know about the swimmer who qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Sajan Prakash became the very first-ever Indian swimmer to achieve the Olympic 'A' qualification mark earlier today. The swimmer from Kerala clocked an impressive 1:56.38 – 0.1 seconds less than the 'A' qualification mark in the 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As Sajan Prakash now gears up to take the pool in Tokyo, here are ten things you should know about him.

How old is Sajan Prakash?

Sajan Prakash is 27-years-old.

Where does Sajan Prakash hail from?

Sajan Prakash hails from the Idukki district of Kerala.

Where was Sajan Prakash raised up?

Even though Sajan Prakash hails from Idukki, he was raised in the Neyveli, Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

What is Sajan Prakash's family background?

Sajan Prakash's mother was an athlete herself and has competed in national-level track and field events.

Where did Sajan Prakash start swimming?

Sajan Prakash started practising swimming at the Neyveli Lignite City Swimming Club in Neyveli.

What is Sajan Prakash's educational background?

Sajan Prakash is a graduate in computer applications from Annamalai University.

Where is Sajan Prakash employed?

Thanks to his performances in the swimming pool, Sajan Prakash is employed with the Kerala Police.

Who is Sajan Prakash's coach?

Sajan Prakash is coached by the Dronacharya awardee S. Pradeep Kumar.

In which event of swimming does Sajan Prakash compete?

Sajan Prakash usually competes in the Freestyle or Butterfly events.

Has Sajan Prakash competed in Olympics before?

Yes, Sajan Prakash was the lone Indian male swimmer at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.