Rishabh Das sinks National Record in 200m backstroke

Maharashtra’s swimmer Rishabh Das set a new National Record in men’s 200m Backstroke at the 2026 NSW State Open Championships in Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Rishabh clocked 2:00.14s to set the record and claim the bronze medal. He erased his own record of 2:00.69s set at the Senior national in Bhubaneswar last year.

Stuart Swinburn (1:58.80s) and Henry Allan (1:59.45s) took home the gold and silver medals.

Rishabh’s effort is currently about 2 seconds slower than the 1:57.50s qualification standard set by the Swimming Federation of India for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Rishabh is supported by IIS and is currently training in Sydney. He will return to India in April.