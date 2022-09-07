Swimming prodigy Apeksha Fernandes aims for Asian Games medal

"It feels like a great achievement. I was super excited to be a part of the finals at such a big platform. The thrill of the meet was definitely there and it was exciting to compete with the world's best," said Apeksha Fernandes who recently scripted history at the World Junior Swimming Championship in Lima.



Fernandes became the first Indian woman to qualify for the finals at the World juniors after she qualified for the summit race in the 200m Butterfly. While winning a medal did not transpire this time, she feels this can be a stepping stone for future female swimmers.

"I got to be the first girl (to qualify for the final) and I know that there will be younger swimmers who will be coming up and taking India to the finals quite often," Apeksha said quite maturely.

A knack for bettering own time

The 17-year-old, one can say, shot to fame after she set five 'Best Indian Time' records in as many days at the National juniors held a few months back.

Since then, Apeksha has continued to break the records set by herself with every passing race. However, the youngster's mind isn't always occupied with these 'Best Indian' timings.

"I don't label my best timings as the best India timing, for myself at least. I just go with the mindset of bettering my own performances," Fernandes said.

In search of that elusive medal

While a para-swimmer in Prasanta Karmakar has won medals for the country in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, an able-bodied Indian swimmer is yet to achieve this feat.

In the likes of Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda, Aryan Nehra, Ridhima Veerendrakumar, Sambhav Rao, and Fernandes of course, we have a crop of young swimmers who can very well clinch that medal that seems so far away.

"Surely the new swimmers will come in and win medals in the future. But for now, we are still trying to get a podium finish," said a hopeful Apeksha.

"I still don't know because we put in the same hours as the other athletes. They might work a bit more, but the amount of workload we have is quite similar. It could be the team that works together. Their coaches, physios, and nutritionists work together. Here, all three are separated. Maybe this can be the reason," she commented on why India is yet to succeed at the highest level.

Racquet for the pool

"My current coach, Dr. Reddy, used to be my brother's tennis coach. During IIT Bombay's annual summer camp, it was Dr. Reddy, who was the swimming coach as well, who told me to give up tennis for swimming. That's how I got into the sport," Apeksha recalled.



Mohan Reddy continues to be an integral part of Apeksha's life, be it inside the pool or outside. Fernandes credits her success to him and rightfully so.