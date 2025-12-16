Swimming: Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu beaten at School Nationals

The youngest Indian at the 2024 Paris Olympics Dhinidhi Desinghu was beaten by Charita Phanindranath in U17 girl's 50m freestyle swimming at the School Nationals in Delhi on Tuesday.

Desinghu clocked 27.05s to take the silver medal, 0.03s shy off Charita's 27.02s in what was a shock result.

Organised by the School Games Federation of India, the School Nationals witnesses school going athletes compete against each other.

#Swimming 🏊| 15-year-old Charita Phanindranath wins the U17 50m Freestyle girls' GOLD🥇 at the National School Games in New Delhi, ahead of Olympian and fellow Bengaluru teenager Dhinidhi Desinghu.



While Desinghu had turned up for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in the competition, Charita was representing Karnataka.

Interestingly, Desinghu is not the second Indian Olympian to be bested in the domestic circuit in less than a month.

At the 2025 Khelo India University Games, double Olympian Srihari Nataraj was beaten in men's 50m butterfly last month.

Nataraj had clocked 25.30s to finish second behind Harsh Saroha back then.



