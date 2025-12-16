Swimming
Swimming: Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu beaten at School Nationals
Charita Phanindranath clinched the U17 girls' 50m freestyle title ahead of Dhinidhi Desinghu.
The youngest Indian at the 2024 Paris Olympics Dhinidhi Desinghu was beaten by Charita Phanindranath in U17 girl's 50m freestyle swimming at the School Nationals in Delhi on Tuesday.
Desinghu clocked 27.05s to take the silver medal, 0.03s shy off Charita's 27.02s in what was a shock result.
Organised by the School Games Federation of India, the School Nationals witnesses school going athletes compete against each other.
While Desinghu had turned up for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in the competition, Charita was representing Karnataka.
Interestingly, Desinghu is not the second Indian Olympian to be bested in the domestic circuit in less than a month.
At the 2025 Khelo India University Games, double Olympian Srihari Nataraj was beaten in men's 50m butterfly last month.
Nataraj had clocked 25.30s to finish second behind Harsh Saroha back then.