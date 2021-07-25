Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Men's 400m Individual Medley Final, Chase Kalisz wins gold

The first medal race of Swimming saw the United States of America seal the double.

The Americans go 1-2 in men's 400 IM! 🇺🇸 #Tokyo2020 — SwimSwam Live (@SwimSwamLive) July 25, 2021

Chase Kalisz put on a dominant performance to finish as the winner. His fellow countryman, Jay Litherland, came home at second. Australia's Brendon Smith, who was largely being termed as the "dark-horse" helped Australia seal their first medal at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing third in the event.

Kalisz, who bettered his performance from 2016 Rio Olympics, has trained with Michael Phelps, the most-decorated Olympian of all time.

Litherland, who finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, would be on cloud-9 after putting in a shift that saw him stand on the podium!





Final Result:

Gold: Chase Kalisz (USA): 4:09.42

Silver: Jay Litherland (USA): 4:10.28

Bronze: Brendon Smith (Australia): 4:10.38

Fourth: David Verraszto (Hungary): 4:10.59

Fifth: Max Litchfield (Great Britain): 4:10.59

Sixth: Leon Marchand (France): 4:11.16

Seventh: Lewis Clareburt (New Zealand): 4:11.22

Eighth: Alberto Razzetti (Italy): 4:11.32





More to follow..



