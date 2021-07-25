Top
Swimming

Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Men's 400m Individual Medley Final, Chase Kalisz wins gold

Kalisz and Litherland seal the double for USA as Brendon Smith wins bronze in his first ever Olympics.



Chase Kalisz; Men's 400m Individual Medley Gold Medalist (Source: Jack Spitser)

By

Anirudh Soman

Updated: 2021-07-25T07:39:57+05:30

The first medal race of Swimming saw the United States of America seal the double.

Chase Kalisz put on a dominant performance to finish as the winner. His fellow countryman, Jay Litherland, came home at second. Australia's Brendon Smith, who was largely being termed as the "dark-horse" helped Australia seal their first medal at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing third in the event.

Kalisz, who bettered his performance from 2016 Rio Olympics, has trained with Michael Phelps, the most-decorated Olympian of all time.

Litherland, who finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, would be on cloud-9 after putting in a shift that saw him stand on the podium!


Final Result:

Gold: Chase Kalisz (USA): 4:09.42

Silver: Jay Litherland (USA): 4:10.28

Bronze: Brendon Smith (Australia): 4:10.38

Fourth: David Verraszto (Hungary): 4:10.59

Fifth: Max Litchfield (Great Britain): 4:10.59

Sixth: Leon Marchand (France): 4:11.16

Seventh: Lewis Clareburt (New Zealand): 4:11.22

Eighth: Alberto Razzetti (Italy): 4:11.32


More to follow..


