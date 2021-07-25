Top
Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Men's 400m Freestyle Final: Hafnaoui, McLoughlin, Smith on the podium

Ahmed Hafnaoui brings home Tunisia's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics!

18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui wins the gold medal in the Men's 400m Freestyle event (Source: Twitter)

By

Anirudh Soman

Updated: 2021-07-25T07:58:32+05:30

18 year old Ahmed Hafnaoui brings home Tunisia's first ever gold medal in the 400m Freestyle event! This is only the fifth gold medal for Tunisia in Olympic history!

Australia's Jack Mcloughlin won the silver medal finishing just ahead of USA's Kieran Smith who sealed the bronze medal with his outing.

Hafnaoui, who finished 8th at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games put on a show in his first ever appearance at the Olympics!


Final Result

Gold: Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia): 3:43.36

Silver: Jack McLoughlin (Australia): 3:43.52

Bronze: Kieran Smith (USA): 3:43.94

Fourth: HB Muhlleitner (Germany): 3:44.07

Fifth: Felix Auboeck (Austria): 3:44.07

Sixth: Gabriele Detti (Italy): 3:44.08

Seventh: Elijah Winnington (Australia): 3:45.20

Eighth: Jake Mitchell (USA): 3:45.39


More to follow..

Tokyo Olympics 
