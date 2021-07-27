Top
Tokyo Olympics: Men's 100m Backstroke Final - Rylov beats Kolesnikov and Murphy to take Gold!

The Russian duo of Rylov and Kolesnikov finish 1-2 to take home the Gold and Silver medals respectively.

Men's 100m Backstroke medal favourites - Ryan Murphy and Kliment Kolesnikov

By

Anirudh Soman

Updated: 2021-07-27T07:44:32+05:30

The two favourites Murphy and Kolesnikov had a brilliant start to the race as they began to separate themselves from the rest of the field within the first 25m of the race.

At the 50m mark, Kolesnikov was leading with Murphy in third.

However, the tables turned in the very last moments of the race when a certain Evgeny Rylov gave his all to steal the gold medal from his countryman by 0.02s.

World Record and Olympic Record holder - Ryan Murphy came home in third to seal the Bronze medal.




