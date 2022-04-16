CWG Begin In
Swimming

Actor Madhavan congratulates son Vedaant on silver win at Danish Open

Sajjan Prakash was the other swimmer who managed to come away with a gold medal having won it in the 200m Butterfly event

Vedaant and R Madhavan

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-16T13:17:14+05:30

Proud father Ranganathan Madhavan went out of his way to thank the national swimming coaches for his son's recent accolade at the Danish Open. Vedaant Madhavan won silver in the 1500m freestyle event with a timing of 15.57.86.

Madhavan couldn't seem to contain his joy and congratulated both Sajan Prakash who won gold and his own silver medal-winning son for their victory. He tweeted saying "With all your blessings & Gods grace🙏🙏Sajjan and Vedaant won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA."

Vedaant had previously won 7 medals(4 silver and 3 bronze) at the national Aquatics Championships in Bengaluru last year and seems to be continuing his promising career with international accolades as well.

Swimming India Indian Sports 
