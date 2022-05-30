CWG Begin In
Swimming

Maana Patel creates National Record in 100m backstroke

Maana Patel, on Sunday, broke her own national record in Women's 100m backstroke.

Swimmer Maana Patel
Swimmer Maana Patel is the only Indian swimmer competing at the Tokyo games. (Source: Vijay Rupani/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-30T15:35:49+05:30

Ace Indian swimmer, Maana Patel, on Sunday, broke her own national record in Women's 100m backstroke. The 22-year-old clocked 1:03.69 at the 2022 Mane Nostrum Canet.

With this attempt, Patel went past her own previous record of 1:03.77 by a mere 0.08 seconds set in Belgrade last year.

Hailing from Ahmedabad, Maana Patel was the only Indian woman swimmer to have competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year. Besides, the 100m backstroke, Patel also holds national records in 50m and 200m backstroke swimming.

Swimming 
