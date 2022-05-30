Maana Patel creates National Record in 100m backstroke

Ace Indian swimmer, Maana Patel, on Sunday, broke her own national record in Women's 100m backstroke. The 22-year-old clocked 1:03.69 at the 2022 Mane Nostrum Canet.

With this attempt, Patel went past her own previous record of 1:03.77 by a mere 0.08 seconds set in Belgrade last year.

Indian swimmer @MaanaPatel clocks 01:03.69 in 100M backstroke at the MareNostrum Canet and improves her own national record!



She beats her earlier record by .08 seconds. pic.twitter.com/nonp6Yoebh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 30, 2022

Hailing from Ahmedabad, Maana Patel was the only Indian woman swimmer to have competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year. Besides, the 100m backstroke, Patel also holds national records in 50m and 200m backstroke swimming.