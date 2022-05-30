Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Swimming
Maana Patel creates National Record in 100m backstroke
Maana Patel, on Sunday, broke her own national record in Women's 100m backstroke.
Ace Indian swimmer, Maana Patel, on Sunday, broke her own national record in Women's 100m backstroke. The 22-year-old clocked 1:03.69 at the 2022 Mane Nostrum Canet.
With this attempt, Patel went past her own previous record of 1:03.77 by a mere 0.08 seconds set in Belgrade last year.
Hailing from Ahmedabad, Maana Patel was the only Indian woman swimmer to have competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year. Besides, the 100m backstroke, Patel also holds national records in 50m and 200m backstroke swimming.
