Maana Patel wins 6 medals at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships

Olympian swimmer Maana Patel won 4 gold and 2 bronze medals at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships that was held in Guwahati. She also won the best female swimmer of the tournament.



The four-gold medal includes a new national record in 50 metre backstroke, 100 metre backstroke which was equal to the existing National record, 200 metre backstroke and 4 * 50 metre mix medley relay.

Additionally, she won Two Bronze Medal comprising 50 metre freestyle which is a new personal best timing and 4 * 50 metre mix freestyle relay.

Maana is an international swimmer specialising in backstroke. She is the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She is also the current 100 metre backstroke national record holder. Her goal is a podium finish at the 2024 Olympics.