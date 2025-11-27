KIUG 2025: Bhavya Sachdeva wins seventh gold as Jain University extends lead

Swimmer Bhavya Sachdeva powered Jain University to a commanding lead at the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025, winning three gold medals on Thursday to raise her overall tally to seven.

Competing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium complex, Bhavya claimed individual titles in the women’s 800m freestyle (9:37.41) and 200m freestyle (2:13.55), before adding another gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Jain University continued to dominate the pool, picking up eight of the 11 swimming gold medals on offer to take their overall tally to 20.

Guru Nanak Dev University and Lovely Professional University (LPU) remained in a close battle for second place, with LPU eventually pulling ahead on the strength of medals in archery, shooting, judo and wrestling.

LPU rose to second place with 17 gold medals, collecting four golds in archery, three in wrestling, and additional titles in shooting and judo. GNDU remained third with 15 golds after sweeping all three team titles in fencing and adding medals in shooting and judo.

The archery finals saw LPU’s Anshika Kumari and Devaang Gupta win the individual recurve titles before leading their respective teams to gold.

LPU also added a shooting gold through Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, who won the 25m rapid fire pistol with a score of 29. In shooting’s 10m air rifle event, Yash Vardhan secured Manipal University Rajasthan’s first gold of the Games.

At the weightlifting venue in Bikaner, Thiruvallur University’s Logeswaran S captured his first KIUG gold in the men’s 79kg category with a total lift of 305 kg, marking a breakthrough in his third appearance at the Games.

In wrestling, LPU claimed three gold medals while Guru Kashi University picked up two from the 10 categories contested on Thursday.

Full results are available on the official KIUG website.