Karnataka dominates Khelo India Tribal Games Day 3 as Manikanta L powers state past 10 golds

Karnataka continued their commanding run at the Khelo India Tribal Games, crossing the 10-gold mark on Day 3 in Raipur, largely driven by an exceptional performance in swimming led by Manikanta L.

The southern state now tops the medal standings with 13 gold, five silver and one bronze medal, with all golds coming from swimming events. Odisha remain second with six gold medals, while Assam are placed third with two gold. Hosts Chhattisgarh climbed to joint seventh position alongside Tripura, with six medals overall.

Manikanta once again stood out, adding two more gold medals in the men’s 50m breaststroke and 100m butterfly. His tally has been central to Karnataka’s dominance in the pool. However, he had to settle for silver in the 50m freestyle, finishing behind teammate Dhoonesh N, who clocked 25.75 seconds to win gold.

Hosts and new states make their mark

Chhattisgarh enjoyed their most productive day of the competition so far. Anushka Bhagat secured her third silver medal, finishing second in the women’s 50m breaststroke, while Nikhil Xalco and Nyasa Paikra added bronze medals in their respective events.

Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh also celebrated their first gold medals of the Games. Tanvi Dhurve clinched the women’s 100m butterfly title, becoming the first swimmer outside Karnataka and Odisha to top the podium. In weightlifting, Anai Wangsu delivered gold for Arunachal Pradesh in the women’s 58kg category, while Richin Chongruju added another gold in the men’s 79kg event.

Karnataka’s Meghanjali continued her impressive run, winning her third gold medal in the women’s 50m breaststroke.

The inaugural edition of the Games has brought together around 3,800 athletes from 30 states and Union Territories, competing across multiple disciplines. After three days, 14 states have secured at least one medal, highlighting the growing competitive depth across the event.

RESULTS

FOOTBALL

Women:

Group A: Jharkhand bt Assam 9-1

Group B: Gujarat bt Andhra Pradesh 25-0

SWIMMING

Women:

100m Butterfly: Gold – Tanvi Dhurve (Maharashtra) 1:23.65s; Silver – Shristi Verma (Madhya Pradesh) 1:32.94s; Bronze – Nyasa Paikra (Chhattisgarh) 1:47.62s

50m Breaststroke: Gold – Meghanjali (Karnataka) 38.23s; Silver – Anushka Bhagat (Chhattisgarh) 39.57s; Bronze – Priya Oraon (Jharkhand) 40.83s

50m Freestyle: Gold – Meghanjali (Karnataka) 31.64s; Silver – Tiluttam Jamatia (Tripura) 31.76s; Bronze – Verem Nongsiej (Meghalaya) 31.85s

Men:

100m Butterfly: Gold – Manikanta L (Karnataka) 59.94s; Silver – Firmino Emon Lalung (Assam) 1:00.46s; Bronze – Riyaj Tripura (Tripura) 1:04.02s

50m Breaststroke: Gold – Manikanta L (Karnataka) 31.08s; Silver – Palash Thakur (Maharashtra) 32.13s; Bronze – Nikhil Xalco (Chhattisgarh) 32.93s

50m Freestyle: Gold – Dhoonesh N (Karnataka) 25.75s: Silver – Manikanta L (Karnataka) 26.38s; Bronze – Firmino Emon Lalung (Assam) 26.58s

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women:

58kg: Gold – Anai Wangsu (Arunachal Pradesh) 169kg; Silver – Mina Santa (Odisha) 165kg; Bronze – Mina Singh (Odisha) 161kg

63kg: Gold – Bidu Smita Bhoi (Odisha) 195kg; Silver – Boni Mangkhya (Arunachal Pradesh) 193kg; Bronze – Dunkham Seng Turung (Assam) 161kg

Men:

71kg: Gold – Mh Silvan Beihrothatlo (Mizoram) 281kg; Silver – Manjunath Marati (Karnataka) 270kg; Bronze – Tayar Ronik (Arunachal Pradesh) 255kg



79kg: Gold – Richin Chongruju (Arunachal Pradesh); Silver -- Lalfakawma (Mizoram) 265kg; Bronze – Jacob Vanlatluanga (Mizoram) 250kg





