Katie Ledecky could win 5 golds at a single Olympics and create history

Ledecky faces tough competition from Ariarne Titmus of Australia in 200m and 400m freestyle, where Titmus is ranked higher than Ledecky in world rankings. Long-distance freestyle records historically have gone to young swimmers; if Ledecky wants to emulate the phenomenal Olympics medal tally of Michael Phelps, she needs to maintain her form through Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. "I think I still have a lot in me. I think I'm very experienced swimming in those events. I think I know how to manage my races and manage my energy." she said when asked if the multiple events are too much to handle.

With its elite swimming programmes, the USA has created an enormous talent pool; a recent addition to the collection is 'The next Katie Ledecky', Katie Grimes. Grimes qualified for Tokyo Olympics nearly 6 seconds behind Ledecky in the 800m freestyle event at the US Olympic trials. Coincidentally, 800m is the event that put Ledecky in the spotlight. Fingers crossed, we may have a new superstar in the making.