"As a mother I don't want him to face pressure" – Kalyani Nataraj after son Srihari's stellar run at Asian Aquatics C'ships

Ahmedabad: 7 medals – 3 silver, 4 bronze. The only Indian among the top five medallists here at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

Srihari Nataraj recorded many firsts over the last four days at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships. He set the tone on the opening day, when he had a packed arena on its feet by virtue of putting an end to India’s 16-year medal drought at the continental championships with a silver in men’s 200m freestyle. “This is probably my first major international medal,” Srihari had said after that race. Thereafter, there was no looking back and the Bengaluru boy was an instant fan favourite in Ahmedabad. There were world record holders, junior world champions in action but the loudest cheer would always be reserved for Srihari.

Srihari Nataraj turning into quite a crowd puller in A'bad. He doesn't disappoint either.



Bags a bronze in men's 100m freestyle - his fifth at 2025 Asian Aquatics C'ships

The most vocal supporter of them all was Kalyani Nataraj, his mother. Watching her son compete internationally from the stands only for the second time, she had nearly lost her voice by the penultimate day. Kalyani was grateful for the support her son had but remained vary of the pressure that came with it. “Sometimes I feel very proud [of the support Srihari received at the Asian Aquatics C’ships], but sometimes I feel the pressure too because after a certain point everyone’s expectations are on him,” the mother said in a conversation with The Bridge. “As a mother, I don’t want my kid to face the pressure but he is managing nicely. So, that makes me happy,” she added.