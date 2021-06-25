How an Indian swimmer prevented a few from entering the Tokyo Olympics by fraudulent means

The International Swimming Federation has decided not to consider the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships, which was held in April, as a Tokyo Olympic qualification event following cheating allegations made by Indian swimmer SP Likith.

Hat tips to the brave SP Likith for highlighting fraudulent times recorded in a swimming meet in Tashkent and stopping some undeserving athletes from going to Tokyo2020. Hope the whistleblower will be treated with immense respect within the Olympic movement. @fina1908 @iocmedia pic.twitter.com/PWotKuFkCR — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) June 24, 2021

The 22-year-old had back then alleged that the officials present at the event manipulated the timings of the home swimmers and awarded them with the Olympic A qualification cut. He had also gone on to state that the officials also tried to bribe him to keep shut about the incident when he protested against the malpractice.

"I wanted to set an example. I wanted my fellow athletes to realise standing up for yourselves is the right thing to do," Likith said to the Times of India after the FINA decision.

