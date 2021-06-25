Swimming
How an Indian swimmer prevented a few from entering the Tokyo Olympics by fraudulent means
The International Swimming Federation has decided not to consider the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships, which was held in April, as a Tokyo Olympic qualification event following cheating allegations made by Indian swimmer SP Likith.
The 22-year-old had back then alleged that the officials present at the event manipulated the timings of the home swimmers and awarded them with the Olympic A qualification cut. He had also gone on to state that the officials also tried to bribe him to keep shut about the incident when he protested against the malpractice.
"I wanted to set an example. I wanted my fellow athletes to realise standing up for yourselves is the right thing to do," Likith said to the Times of India after the FINA decision.
Two Uzbekistani swimmers were declared to have cleared the Olympic A qualification cut and earned a direct entry to the Tokyo Olympics following the conclusion of the event. With this move from FINA, their qualification stands cancelled.
The Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship was a decent one for Indian swimmers, who returned with a total of 18 medals, including two medals from Likith himself.