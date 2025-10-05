Asian Aquatics Championships: India men lose 11-19 to Thailand in Water Polo

India’s men’s Water Polo team suffered an 11-19 defeat against Thailand in their Group B opener at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the newly built facility by Myrtha Pools on Sunday.

Uday Uttekar was the top scorer for India with four goals, while Gaurav Sudhir and Bhagesh Jagdish contributed two each. Captain Ananthu Gireesh Subhadevi, Ashwinikumar Kunde, and Ankit Prasad added one goal apiece.

Thailand dominated from the second quarter onwards, with captain Chompoosang Pattanit scoring five goals and Ekchaona Watcharawarong contributing three. Kaewmanee Suteenan, Paedpeenong Jiramate, Maneejoun Phatsakorn, Komkai Tanakorn, and Chaniyom Phongsathon added two goals each, while Sangthanapanich Phuriphong scored one.

In other Water Polo action, Japan defeated Uzbekistan 27-13 in Women’s Group A, and China crushed Hong Kong 28-2 in Women’s Group B. Kazakhstan beat Japan 14-12 in Men’s Group B, while Iran secured a 22-10 win over Hong Kong.

Artistic Swimming also saw standout performances. Uzbekistan’s Khadicha Agzamova and Sabina Makhmudova won gold in the Duet Technical, while Thailand’s Kantinan Adisaisiributr and Pongpimporn Pongsuwan claimed gold in the Mixed Duet Technical. Kazakhstan topped the Team Free event, followed by Thailand and Uzbekistan.

The championships continue to showcase emerging talent in both Water Polo and Artistic Swimming, with India aiming to improve on their opening day performances in the coming matches.

Medal Highlights in Artistic Swimming

Duet Technical: Uzbekistan (Gold), China (Silver & Bronze)

Mixed Duet Technical: Thailand (Gold), Kazakhstan (Silver & Bronze)

Team Free: Kazakhstan (Gold), Thailand (Silver), Uzbekistan (Bronze)