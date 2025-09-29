2025 Asian Aquatics C'ships: Indiver-Willson win first diving medal; 4x200m relay team set freestyle record

Indian divers Indiver Sairam and Willson Sing Ningthoujam scripted history on Sunday by winning India’s first-ever medal in diving at the Asian Aquatics Championships.

Competing in the men’s 10m synchronized platform at the 11th edition of the event in Ahmedabad, the duo claimed bronze with a score of 300.66 points.

The Manipur-born pair, who train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, finished behind China’s Zhangyu Cui and Zhanhong Xu (381.75) and Malaysia’s Bertrand Rhodict Lises and Enrique M. Harold (329.73). Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei rounded out the five-nation field. Their podium finish puts the Indian team in strong contention for qualification to next year’s Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

India also had a productive day in the pool. Kushagra Rawat secured a bronze medal in the men’s 1500m freestyle, clocking 15:30.88. Vietnam’s Huy Hoang Nguyen won gold with 15:15.01, while Uzbekistan’s Ilya Sibirtsev took silver at 15:23.35 at the newly built facility in Ahmedabad by Myrtha Pools.

As many as 12 Indian swimmers advanced to the finals across various events, with two relay teams also making the medal rounds.

Rishabh Das added to India’s medal tally, clinching the Bronze in the 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:02.64, losing out to China’s Gukailai Wang (1:59.78) and Japan’s Rui Yoshida (2:01.66).

To close the day, the Indian relay team of Aneesh S Gowda, Sajan Prakash Prakash, Shoan Ganguly and Srihari Nataraj brought the crowd to its feet, edging ahead of Malaysia in the last leg to finish second in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle with a time of 7:23.38, from the first lane, setting a new "Best Indian Time" in the process.

China finished first with a time of 7:21.05.

Results:

Swimming

Men

1500m Freestyle

1.⁠ ⁠Huy Hoang Nguyen (Vietnam) 15:15.01

2.⁠ ⁠Ilya Sibirtsev (Uzbekistan) 15:23.35

3.⁠ ⁠Kushagra Rawat (India) 15:30.88

400m Individual Medley

1.⁠ ⁠Yichen Xie (China) 4:19.34

2.⁠ ⁠Hung Nguyen Tran (Vietnam) 4:20.30

3.⁠ ⁠Shun Tanaka (Japan) 4:20.56

200m Backstroke

1.⁠ ⁠Gukailai Wang (China) 1:59.78

2.⁠ ⁠Rui Yoshida (Japan) 2:01.66

3.⁠ ⁠Rishabh Das (India) 2:02.64

50m Freestyle

1.⁠ ⁠Ali Tamer Hassan (Qatar) 22.45

2.⁠ ⁠Gleb Kovalenya (Kazakhstan) 22.81

3.⁠ ⁠Mu Lun Chuang (Chinese Taipei) 22.82

50m Breaststroke

1.⁠ ⁠Haiyang Qin (China) 26.99

2.⁠ ⁠Aibat Myrzamuratov (Kazakhstan) 28.04

3.⁠ ⁠Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed (Qatar) 28.09

4x200m Freestyle

1.⁠ ⁠China (Haibo XU, Haoyu WANG, Yichen XIE, Haiyang QIN) 7:21.05

2.⁠ ⁠India (Aneesh S Gowda, Sajan Prakash Prakash, Shoan Ganguly, Srihari Nataraj) 7:23.38

3.⁠ ⁠Malaysia (Hoe Yean, Ng Shain Jian, Khai Xin TAN, Yin Chuen Lim) 7:23.43

Women

400m Individual Medley

1.⁠ ⁠Yanjun Zhou (China) 4:44.88

2.⁠ ⁠Koharu Nakazawa (Japan) 4:47.40

3.⁠ ⁠Thi My Tien Vo (Vietnam) 4:49.81

200m Backstroke

1.⁠ ⁠Misaki Kasahara (Japan) 2:12.09

2.⁠ ⁠Jiawei Li (China) 2:12.13

3.⁠ ⁠Mia Millar (Thailand) 2:16.51

50m Freestyle

1.⁠ ⁠Mingyu Luo (China) 25.53

2.⁠ ⁠Yi Chen Chiu (Chinese Taipei) 25.57

3.⁠ ⁠Sum Yiu Li (Hong Kong) 25.64

50m Breaststroke

1.⁠ ⁠Wui Kiu Man (Hong Kong) 32.04

2.⁠ ⁠Wing Yi Claire Cheung (Hong Kong) 32.26

3.⁠ ⁠Yi Chen Chiu (Chinese Taipei) 32.29

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay

1.⁠ ⁠China (Mingyu Luo, Yijing Wang, Yanjun Zhou, Zhenqi Gong) 8:17.79

2.⁠ ⁠Hong Kong (Xintong Wang, Pac Tung Nikita Lam, Sum Yiu Li, Wui Kiu Man) 8:16.93

3.⁠ ⁠Thailand (Mia Miler, Thitirat Charoensup, Jinjutha Pholjamjumrus, Kamochanok Kwanmung) 8:32.17

Diving

Men

Synchronised 10m Platform

1.⁠ ⁠Zhangyu Cui, Zhanhong Xu (China) 381.75

2.⁠ ⁠Bertrand Rhodict Lises, Enrique M. Harold (Malasiya) 329.73

3. Indiver Sairam, Willson Sing Ningthoujam (India) 300.66

Women

Synchronised 10m Platform

1.⁠ ⁠Xiahan Wu, Zihan Liu (China) 317.04

2.⁠ ⁠Nur Muhammad Abrar Raj, Nurul Farisya A. Affendi (Malaysia) 235.86

3.⁠ ⁠Gladies Lariesa G. Kore, Linar Betiliana (Indonesia) 209.58