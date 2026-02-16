Explained: How to qualify for 2028 LA Olympics in Swimming?

A total of 830 swimmers will compete across 41 events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics under the Olympic Qualification System (OQS) confirmed by World Aquatics.

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) can send a maximum of 26 men and 26 women, with up to two swimmers per individual event and one team per relay.

There will be 20 men’s events, 20 women’s events and one mixed 4x100m medley relay, meaning 123 medals (including 61 gold) will be on offer.

What’s new at the LA Olympics?

Swimming events will witness major changes. The events will be held at the SoFi Stadium, which is also the venue for the opening ceremony.

And for the first time in Olympic history, swimming will anchor the Olympic programme with the action unfolding in the second week of the Games.

In another first, three new sprint events including 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly have been included. The addition will increase the number of events to 41 from 35 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The qualification process

Unlike many sports where quota places belong to the NOC, in swimming the quota for individual events is allocated to swimmers by name. Relay quotas are allocated to NOCs.

All participating NOCs can send a maximum of two swimmers per individual event and one relay team per event.

The qualification window runs from March 1, 2027 to June 18, 2028.

There are four main qualification pathways: the A entry standard, B entry standard, universality quota and additional relay competitors, along with a separate process for the new events.









Qualification under ‘A’ cut

Swimmers who attain the A entry standard in an individual event will qualify directly, provided they are entered by their NOC.

An athlete with an A cut in one event may enter additional events if they have at least the B standard in those events. They may also enter one additional event without the time standard, provided the NOC maximum of two athletes per individual event is not exceeded. This is the primary route to the Olympics.

Qualification under ‘B’ cut

The B standard timing is slower than the A cut. Under this, World Aquatics can invite swimmers, who have achieved the B cut, until the overall quota of 830 athletes is reached after the qualification period ends (June 18, 2028).

Highest-ranked eligible swimmers will be considered based on their ranking. Invited swimmers may compete in additional events under specific conditions, provided NOC limits are not exceeded.

No B invitations will be issued if the total quota is already filled.

Qualification for new 50m events

The three newly introduced 50m events have a separate selection criteria. Top six finalists from at three designated World Cup 2027 stops in each event will earn direct qualification.

World Aquatics will announce the dates and host cities for the three World Cup 2027 competitions at the earliest.

If swimmers are tied for sixth, then both will qualify. The quota places are non-transferable and World Aquatics will roll out a confirmation before December 1, 2027. Additional swimmers may enter these events if they have already achieved an A cut in another event or are entered as Additional Relay Competitors, and meet the minimum time standard.

No offers will be made to swimmers finishing ninth or lower at the World Cup 2027.

Qualification for Relay events

Each NOC may enter a maximum of one team in each relay event.

A maximum of 12 teams per relay will qualify directly. The 12 relay teams that achieve the fastest performances in the heats in each relay event at the 2027 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest will qualify.

The relay quota places are allotted to the NOC, not individual swimmers. Countries without a qualified relay may still enter a relay team if they have enough individually qualified swimmers to form one.

Qualification for Universality places

An NOC may enter a maximum of two athletes (one man and one woman) if the NOC has:

▪ no athlete who has achieved an A Entry Standard, and

▪ no qualified relay team, and

▪ no athlete who has achieved the B Entry Standard.

If invited swimmers are of only one gender, the NOC may use a universality quota to enter one swimmer of the other gender.

This quota is to allow swimmers from smaller and developing nations to participate in the Olympic Games.

A brief history

Swimming has been part of the modern Olympic programme since Athens 1896 and began with only four events in the men’s section. Women events were added from the 1912 Stockholm Olympics.

From four events in 1896 to 41 at LA28, swimming has grown into one of the most watched Olympic sports.