How Ahmedabad joined the global map of aquatic stadiums with Myrtha Pools

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art aquatic centre at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Ahmedabad has firmly placed India on the global map of elite aquatic venues.

This new facility positions the city and the nation alongside global sporting capitals like Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Melbourne renowned for hosting prestigious international competitions in world-class swimming pools developed by the Italian company, Myrtha Pools.

A statement of intent

The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, including the new swimming pools, is India's statement of intent, signalling the country's readiness to host premier sporting events and the ambitions of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth and the 2036 Olympic Games.

The venue was inaugurated earlier in September with the upcoming 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships set to be the first major continental competition held at the arena.

For years, Myrtha Pools has been the gold standard in competitive swimming, pioneering technology that has powered Olympic Games and World Championships across the globe.

Known for its pre-engineered, modular technology, Myrtha can install world-class pools anywhere, a feat previously confined to traditional swimming complexes.

While their primary work has been in mature sporting nations, India has been a country of special focus since their first project in 2018.

The Ahmedabad facility, however, is a landmark project. It is the first large public facility in India specifically designed and built by the company to attract the highest level of international competitions.

A trifecta of aquatic excellence

The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is not home to just one pool, but three distinct, purpose-built aquatic environments, all featuring Myrtha's exclusive PVC-laminated stainless steel technology.

This technology is renowned for enabling quick, high-precision installations and even offers the future possibility of relocating the pools if needed.

1. The Main Competition Pool

This versatile 10-lane 50m x 25m pool is engineered to host swimming, artistic swimming, and water polo.

A key feature is its innovative mobile bulkhead, which allows the pool to be divided into two 25-meter short-course pools or configured for different aquatic sports.

Also, the pre-engineered technology and factory laser-cut pool structural components offer millimetric precision to the pool basin which makes the pool compliant to World Aquatics standards (Formerly known as FINA).

Myrtha Pools' attention to detail is evident everywhere, from the advanced track start blocks which easily integrates with automated timing systems to specialized anchors for lane lines and water polo equipment, all seamlessly integrated into the gutter system to ensure nothing protrudes onto the deck or into the pool.

The multifunctional pool with different configurations aids course training / competitions, Water polo and Artistic swimming. (Photo credit: Myrtha Pools)

2. The Diving Well

This 25 x 22-meter pool features a variable depth profile of 3 to 5 meters, balancing the specific needs of diving with operational sustainability.

It is a multifunctional Diving pool with 3 lanes for 25m short course training / warm-up.

Also, it is the first pool in India to have an integrated sprinkling system that creates turbulence on the water's surface, providing divers with a crucial visual reference point before they plunge.

The diving well can also double as a warm-up area, equipped with starting blocks and lanes.

The Multifunctional Diving pool comes with 3 lanes for 25m short course training and warm-ups. (Photo credit: Myrtha Pools)

3. The Outdoor Pool

A 25 x 20-meter eight lane pool with a uniform 2.5 meter depth, this facility serves as an essential warm-up area for swimming, artistic swimming and water polo during major events and will be used for recreational swimming long-term, ensuring the complex serves the broader community.

Like the other pools, the outdoor pool is powered by Myrtha Classic Competition Technology as well. (Photo credit: Myrtha Pools)

The Myrtha "X-Factor": Engineering Perfection

What sets a Myrtha pool apart is its holistic engineering approach, treating the "field of play" with scientific approach.

Using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Myrtha designs its water circulation systems to guarantee impeccable hygiene while minimizing surface turbulence. It is a critical factor for elite swimmers whose performance can be affected by the slightest wave action.

The "ceramic one" gutter system is another innovation, designed to absorb waves efficiently, preventing bounce-back and creating a calmer, faster pool.

Safety and accessibility are paramount. From recessed ladders to a special corridor solution that allows maintenance staff to walk around the entire perimeter of the indoor pools below the deck, everything is taken into consideration.

Myrtha Pools, leveraging its global experience, has guided architects and engineers, to deliver a world-class venue. (Photo credit: Myrtha Pools)

Building such a facility in India came with unique challenges. A primary hurdle was educating stakeholders on the technical importance of the "field of play," as focus in Indian sporting infrastructure has traditionally been on spectator grandstands.

Myrtha Pools had to step into the role of an aquatic consultant, which is a specialisation not yet common in India, to guide architects and engineers, leveraging its global experience to deliver a world-class venue.

The successful completion of the project is a thanks to the collaborative spirit of all involved, from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to local contractors, all aligned with the vision of setting a new standard for aquatic sports in India.

This complex is poised to become a high-performance hub, attracting top athletes and coaches from across India and Asia.

As an indoor facility, it offers year-round training opportunities, solving the problem of extreme weather that previously limited local athletes.

With this monumental project, Ahmedabad has not only dived into the elite league of global aquatic venues but has also created a lasting legacy for generations of Indian athletes to come.