Government allows gyms to open, swimming pool owners stare at uncertainty

The Karnataka government on Sunday relaxed the restriction on gyms allowing 50 percent occupancy against total closure till April 20. The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on Saturday, April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus, which is rising alarmingly in the state.



A number of gym operators and the regular gym-goers had given a representation to the Chief Minister following which the order was revised, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravikumar said in his latest order. "Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity," the government said.

Allow gyms to function with 50% capacity and not swimming pools in Karnataka is nothing but injustice towards a community which is fighting to stay afloat. #gym @BSYBJP @drashwathcn @Nihar44190177 @srihari3529

He said gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing, and provision of hand sanitizer. The order said equipment should be sanitized after every use. If there is any violation, the gym concerned should be closed till the COVID pandemic is over, it added.



While the new order is rolled out for gyms, swimming pools still face the wrath of new guidelines. Barely a month after the government allowed pools to open to the public, it's back to shut down with the government ordering the closure of pools on Friday. It's a big blow to swim centres with coaches hoping that the rising temperatures would attract people and make up for last year's losses.





