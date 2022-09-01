FINA World Junior Swimming C'ships 2022: Apeksha Fernandes finishes eight in women's 200m butterfly

Apeksha Fernandes finished eighth with a time of 2:19.14 in the women's 200m butterfly finals on Wednesday at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022.



She set a new national record earlier in the day by placing eighth overall with a time of 2:18.18 and becoming the first Indian woman to qualify for the Junior World finals. The only other Indian to have qualified for the finals at the World Juniors is Srihari Nataraj who finished sixth in the 50m backstroke in 2019.

Earlier, the national record stood at 2:18:39 which was created by Apeksha herself at the Junior Nationals held in June 2022.

Despite having one of the quickest reaction times (0.65s), Apeksha was unable to capitalise on it as she lagged more than seven seconds behind Italian gold medalist Anna Porcari.



She will also be competing in the 100m Butterfly as well as 100m Backstroke events in the upcoming days of the competition.

Another star swimmer, Vedaant Madhavan, faced an unfortunate exit from his men's 200m Freestyle heats as he lost balance and fell into the water, thereby getting disqualified. Vedaant Madhavan's faulty start in the men's 200m freestyle heats resulted in his disqualification.

Sambhavv Rama Rao, who came in 27th overall with a time of 1:55.71, was disqualified from the eight-man final.