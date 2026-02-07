Dubai Open: Sajan Prakash pips Olympic medalist to take 200m butterfly gold

India’s ace swimmer Sajan Prakash and Advait Page finished on the podium in their respective events at the Dubai Open Swimming Championships in Dubai on Saturday.

Sajan beat Olympic medalist and World Record holder Daiya Seto of Japan to win the men’s 200m butterfly gold with a time of 1:59.61.

His personal best of 1:56.38s set in 2021 remains the national record.

"It was just racing experience that they are getting here at Dubai. It's important to know where they stand. We will now be heading to Bhutan for a three-week training," Sajan’s coach, Arjuna Awardee and Asian Games medalist-turned-coach Sandeep Sejwal, told The Bridge from Dubai.

Meanwhile, Advait Page won a bronze in the men’s 1500m Freestyle.





In the 400m Freestyle, Sajan clocked 4:02.94s and Advait clocked 4:09.77s to finish seventh and ninth, respectively. Olympic medalist James Guy won the gold with 3:49.27s

In the girls 16 and above’s 400m Freestyle, Jahnabi Kashyap clocked 4:36.83s to finish tenth overall. The gold was won by Lojine Hamed of ALS with a time of 4:18.14s.

Mannata Mishra clocked 35.07s in 50m Breast Stroke Girls 16 and above to finish 14th overall.