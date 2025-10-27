Over and above the athletic skill and dedication, the world of competitive aquatics demands more a stage built for complete perfection.

For over half a century, Myrtha Pools has been the architect of that stage, providing the exclusive technology behind some of the most prestigious swimming venues globally.

Their journey marked by innovation, modularity, and a relentless pursuit of millimetric has been on display in India since January 2018 when the first Myrtha pool was commissioned at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. The pool subsequently went on to host the Asian Age-group Aquatic Championships in 2019 and is currently home to India’s top swim team – Dolphin Aquatics – headed by Dronacharya Awardee Nihar Ameen.

Subsequently, the first Myrtha pool in India for multi-functional use was commissioned in 2022 in Bengaluru at the Lakshyan Academy of Sports.

In September this year, The the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad was hosted in the pools built by the Italian giant.

The aquatics centre at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is Myrtha's first major sporting event project in India, having built the venues used at the previous six Olympic Games (Atlanta 1996, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024).

From Italy to India: A Global Journey of Innovation

Myrtha Pools, a name synonymous with high-level international swimming events, has built a global reputation on its distinctive construction technology. The core of their technology lies in the use of PVC factory laminated on stainless steel modular panels combined with a special reinforced waterproofing membrane for the floor.

This system offers unparalleled advantages over traditional concrete structures, particularly for elite competition.

"Our technology ensures absolute precisions in dimensions which is fundamental for elite competition. But also delivers durability and performance," said Stefano Giorgetti, the International Business Director of Myrtha Pools, who was present in Ahmedabad.





In the world of competitive sports, even the slightest of advantages to an athlete can lead to wins being snatched away or records being broken by mere milliseconds. Myrtha’s modular system guarantees that every lane is identical, eliminating the subtle discrepancies that could affect an athlete's performance.

The company's experience is undeniable, having been part of six Olympic editions and numerous World Championship events. This experience has allowed them to refine their services, focusing not only on competition standards but also on athlete experience and environmental stewardship.

The Ahmedabad Milestone: A Shared Vision Becomes Reality

The installation of a Myrtha pool at the venue for the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championship in Ahmedabad marks a significant moment for the sport in India. This facility is a direct result of a collaborative vision aimed at raising the bar for Indian aquatics.

"It's a truly proud moment for all of us seeing the first international aquatics competition in Ahmedabad with such facilities that has been built with Myrtha technology," said Stefano.

"It shows how a vision shared by public authorities and Myrtha pools has now become a reality. Creating an aquatic center that meets actually highest international standards and will aspire athletes for the years to come."

This partnership provides the host city with an Olympic-standard facility, one that offers maximum flexibility.

Myrtha's movable bulkheads are a key feature, allowing a single 50m pool to be swiftly reconfigured into two 25m pools, or even multiple other layouts, accommodating various sports like long course and short course swimming, water polo, and artistic swimming, alongside daily training sessions.

The Myrtha Edge: Precision, Performance, and Sustainability

What truly sets a Myrtha pool apart is a blend of precision engineering and advanced hydrodynamics. Over 181 world records have been broken in pools built by Myrtha over the years.

Beyond the millimetric accuracy required by the modular design, Myrtha pools often incorporates a special water circulation system called Strahlenturbulenz. This technology uses specially designed inlets to ensure optimal water circulation and flow, minimizing disruptive water movement.

"This feature is a big plus in our technology that put every single athlete at the same level at the starting point," explained Stefano.





Furthermore, in an era of growing environmental consciousness, the Myrtha system offers a sustainable alternative to traditional construction. The modular construction significantly reduces material waste during installation and offers the possibility of future reconfigurations or even relocation, thereby reducing the environmental impact over the pool's lifetime.

"From a sustainability perspective, these modular constructions reduces actually material waste and also offers a future reconfigurations and minimize of course the the impact on on the environment compared to traditional technologies," Stefano highlighted.

This feature ensures that the investment in a world-class facility is also a responsible investment for the planet.

Looking Ahead: India's Olympic Aspirations

The facility in Ahmedabad is being looked at the as city's first step to the big league as it harbours the hopes of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

"We do believe that India has started the journey with the right foot," said Stefano. "It's very brave in terms of investment but also the quality of facility It's uh it's already a very high standard globally."

The presence of an Olympic-standard pool for the Asian Aquatics Championship provides Indian athletes with the world-class training and competition environment necessary to compete at the highest level.

By bringing the world's best technology to Indian soil, Myrtha Pools and the Indian authorities have taken a steely resolve towards nurturing the next generation of aquatic champions.