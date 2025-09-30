Swimming
Diving against odds: How gymnasts turned divers Indiver, Willson won India's first-ever medal at Asian Aquatics C'ships
Indiver Sairem was in immense pain with a thumb injury as he clinched a historic bronze for India along with Willson Sing Ningthoujam.
Ahmedabad: “Aaj last day hai maar lo, iske baad kabhi nhi maarna [Think of today as your final dive, you don’t have to do it ever again].”
These were the last words from Willson Sing Ningthoujam to Indiver Sairem as the duo stood at the edge of the 10m diving platform for their sixth and final round dive at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here on Monday.
The exchange happened in Manipuri. It was Willson’s way of encouraging his younger counterpart, who got back to the pool only three weeks ago after having picked up a thumb injury.
Gripping or interlocking the fingers to form an arrow shape, which helps create minimal splash and drag while diving was difficult. But the 18-year-old Indiver was locked in.
Having missed out on bronze by just six points in the men’s 3m synchronized springboard the day before, the duo knew they had to make it count with their final dive in the men's 10m synchronized platform.
Willson and Indiver trailed Uzbekistan by one point in the battle for bronze before the final round. The Indians recorded a score of 53.76 with their final dive – a reverse 2-½ somersaults.
Uzbekistan just needed 53 to edge out the Indians. But with a partisan crowd against them, they faltered. After a back 2-½ somersaults, their final dive score read 47.70 – much lesser than what they required to secure bronze.
The two diminutive 5’3” ft. boys from the northeast had just won India’s first-ever diving medal at the Asian Aquatics Championships. Their final score of 300.66 was a personal best – up from the 299.88 they recorded at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore back in July.
It was that performance in Singapore which convinced coach Shannon Roy that his disciples at the Army Sports Institute in Pune were made for bigger things.
“I saw the biggest click moment at the World C’ships in Singapore. Whilst the results on paper didn’t look as good as they could have, working with them at the event and watching how they perform, how they manage themselves and commit themselves to the process was an aha moment for me,” the coach said.
Roy, who has been working with Indiver and Wilsson individually over the past two years, paired them up for synchronized events only around six months ago.
It was a tactical decision, considering their similar stature, body structure, and movements. The fact that the competitors in synchronized diving are far less compared to individual events globally, also meant an increased chance of success. It is the same philosophy as what the Athletics Federation of India has followed over the years with the 4x400m relay team.
“I’m a very particular technician and I don’t like to let them stray too far into their own techniques. I like to keep them as close and similar as possible for the reasons of synchronization,” said Roy.
“It’s working, I think,” he added with a wry smile.
Indiver and Willson, on their part, credit the coach for their success. The latter, in particular, admitted to being scared of working with a “strict coach” when they first teamed up but is quick to point out that they wouldn’t be standing on the podium if it wasn’t for the strictness.
Synchronized diving, as the name suggests, is all about being in sync – you need to understand your partner better than they know themselves.
For Indiver and Willson, the amount of time they spend together outside the diving pool plays a crucial role in building up that synergy. They have known each other since 2018 when a 12-year-old Indiver made his way to the Army Sports Institute, leaving gymnastics behind.
Five years prior, an 11-year-old Willson had landed at the same place with a similar story. He was a promising kickboxer – a sport his father didn’t want him to pursue due to its violent nature. He dabbled with gymnastics for a bit before reaching Pune to excel in diving.
The fact that both of them are from Manipur and stay not too far from each other has helped create a stronger bond right from the start. Visits to each other’s homes are a common feature, further strengthening their bond.
“Synchronized mein toh uska mind mere andhar, mera mind uske andar…connection hona padta hai agar movement same karna hai toh [In synchronized, I have to be inside his mind and he has to be inside my mind if we are to do the same movement],” explained the 23-year-old Willson.
If differences arise, it is about accepting their own mistakes than blame games.
“We have never fought,” both of them said in sync.
“Whoever makes the mistake owns up to it. Then we go about resolving the issue,” Indiver quipped.
On Monday as Indiver struggled with pain on his thumb after just three rounds in the final, it was Willson’s encouraging words which kept him going.
“Toot bhi jaaye toh karna hai [Even if the finger breaks, we’ll do it],” was a constant exchange as they climbed up the stairs for their final three dives.
Injecting painkillers wasn’t an option, so they made do with icing spray.
As Indiver and Willson stood on the podium with the bronze medals around their neck, one thing was certain. With the 2026 Asian and Commonwealth Games around the corner, these are two names India will hear over and over again in the next few months.
After all, “Aaj last day hai maar lo, iske baad kabhi nhi maarna” was simply just a war cry.