Diving against odds: How gymnasts turned divers Indiver, Willson won India's first-ever medal at Asian Aquatics C'ships

Ahmedabad: “Aaj last day hai maar lo, iske baad kabhi nhi maarna [Think of today as your final dive, you don’t have to do it ever again].”

Uzbekistan just needed 53 to edge out the Indians. But with a partisan crowd against them, they faltered. After a back 2-½ somersaults, their final dive score read 47.70 – much lesser than what they required to secure bronze.

Willson and Indiver trailed Uzbekistan by one point in the battle for bronze before the final round. The Indians recorded a score of 53.76 with their final dive – a reverse 2-½ somersaults.

Having missed out on bronze by just six points in the men’s 3m synchronized springboard the day before, the duo knew they had to make it count with their final dive in the men's 10m synchronized platform.

Gripping or interlocking the fingers to form an arrow shape, which helps create minimal splash and drag while diving was difficult. But the 18-year-old Indiver was locked in.

The exchange happened in Manipuri. It was Willson’s way of encouraging his younger counterpart, who got back to the pool only three weeks ago after having picked up a thumb injury.

These were the last words from Willson Sing Ningthoujam to Indiver Sairem as the duo stood at the edge of the 10m diving platform for their sixth and final round dive at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here on Monday.





The two diminutive 5’3” ft. boys from the northeast had just won India’s first-ever diving medal at the Asian Aquatics Championships. Their final score of 300.66 was a personal best – up from the 299.88 they recorded at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore back in July.

It was that performance in Singapore which convinced coach Shannon Roy that his disciples at the Army Sports Institute in Pune were made for bigger things.

“I saw the biggest click moment at the World C’ships in Singapore. Whilst the results on paper didn’t look as good as they could have, working with them at the event and watching how they perform, how they manage themselves and commit themselves to the process was an aha moment for me,” the coach said.

Roy, who has been working with Indiver and Wilsson individually over the past two years, paired them up for synchronized events only around six months ago.

It was a tactical decision, considering their similar stature, body structure, and movements. The fact that the competitors in synchronized diving are far less compared to individual events globally, also meant an increased chance of success. It is the same philosophy as what the Athletics Federation of India has followed over the years with the 4x400m relay team.

“I’m a very particular technician and I don’t like to let them stray too far into their own techniques. I like to keep them as close and similar as possible for the reasons of synchronization,” said Roy.

“It’s working, I think,” he added with a wry smile.

Indiver and Willson, on their part, credit the coach for their success. The latter, in particular, admitted to being scared of working with a “strict coach” when they first teamed up but is quick to point out that they wouldn’t be standing on the podium if it wasn’t for the strictness.

Synchronized diving, as the name suggests, is all about being in sync – you need to understand your partner better than they know themselves.

For Indiver and Willson, the amount of time they spend together outside the diving pool plays a crucial role in building up that synergy. They have known each other since 2018 when a 12-year-old Indiver made his way to the Army Sports Institute, leaving gymnastics behind.

Five years prior, an 11-year-old Willson had landed at the same place with a similar story. He was a promising kickboxer – a sport his father didn’t want him to pursue due to its violent nature. He dabbled with gymnastics for a bit before reaching Pune to excel in diving.