Dhinidhi, Shoan sink national records at Senior National

Karnataka’s swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu and Shoan Ganguly set the pool ablaze with two new national records on the second day of the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship in Bhubaneshwar on Monday.

Dhinidhi, who was India’s youngest Olympian at 2024 Paris, clocked 2:02.97s in women’s 200m freestyle. She battered her own record of 2:03.24s set at the National Games this year.

She also improved on the meet record en route to her golden swim as Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva (2:07.45s) and Maharashtra’s Aditi Satish Hegde (2:07.55s) finished second and third, respectively.

State-mate Shoan Ganguly also impressed with his record-breaking performance when he stopped the clock in 2:04.34s in men’s Individual Medley.

He battered Sajan Prakash’s national record of 2:04.57 set in the 2023 National Games. Shoan also smashed Siva Sridhar’s 2022 record of 2:05.43s.





SSCB’s Vinayak Shankar (2:05.34s) and Siva Sridhar (2:05.75s) of Karnataka settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

In mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, Karnataka’s Rujula S, Latisha Mandaana, Akash Mani, Tanish George Mathew swam to a meet record clocking 3:41.18s. The previous record of 3:42.92s was set by Karnataka in 2023.

Tamil Nadu’s Jashua Thomas with a time of 23.06s emerged as the fastest male swimmer in 50m freestyle as Maharashtra’s Heer Gitesh Shah (23.42s) and Karnataka’s Akash Mani (23.46s) secured podium finishes.

In the 1500m freestyle, Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat (15:32.95s), Gujarat’s Aryan Nehra (15:52.97s) and Madhya Pradesh’s Advait Page (16:01.54s) finished on the podium.

In women’s 200m IM, Saanvi Deshwal of Maharashtra (2:21.87s) bagged the gold while Tamil Nadu’s Shreenithi Natesan (2:23.40s) and Karnataka’s Thanya Shadakshari (2:23.67s) finished on the podium.

Tamil Nadu’s M S Yadesh Babu (28.35s) took men’s 50m breaststroke gold while Karnataka’s Vidith S Shankar (28.50s) and Danush Suresh (28.71s) of Tamil Nadu made the podium.

In women’s 50m breaststroke, Telangana’s Mittapalli Rithvika (33.98s) won the gold, RSPB’s Harshitha Jayaram (34.21s) won silver and Punjab’s Avni Chhabra (34.51s) settled for bronze.

At the end of the second day’s action, Karnataka extended its lead on the top with 15 medals - 6 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze followed by Tamil Nadu (8 medals) and RSPB (7 medals).