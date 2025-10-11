China completes double gold sweep on final day of 11th Asian Aquatic Championship in Ahmedabad

China stamped its dominance at the 11th Asian Aquatic Championship in Ahmedabad, capturing gold medals in both the men’s and women’s water polo events on the tournament’s final day at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

The Chinese women’s team overpowered Japan 22–17 in a high-scoring final, led by Zhang Qishuo’s seven goals in the newly built facility by Myrtha Pools.

Wang Xuan and Li Linyun added crucial strikes as China maintained control throughout the match. Japan’s Kobayashi Maho top-scored for her side with six goals.

In the men’s final, China edged Iran 16–15 in a thrilling penalty shootout (5–4) after regulation time ended level. Captain Chen Yimin and Chu Chenghao scored twice each for China, while Iran’s Shams Arman impressed with a five-goal performance.

Kazakhstan claims both bronzes; India finish eighth

Kazakhstan secured bronze in both men’s and women’s categories. The women’s side defeated Thailand 9–8 in a tense shootout (3–2), while the men’s team overcame Japan 16–14, with captain Ruday Mikhail netting eight goals.

In the women’s classification matches, Singapore narrowly beat Uzbekistan 18–17 to claim fifth place. India finished eighth after an 11–18 loss to Hong Kong but confirmed qualification for the 2026 Asian Games — a positive takeaway for the developing side.

The closing day drew enthusiastic crowds and special appearances by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and youth icon Lakshya Lalwani, adding star power to a memorable finale celebrating Asia’s aquatic excellence.