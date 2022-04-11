Bhavya, Chahat bag 4 medals from the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2022

Indian swimmers Bhavya Sachdeva and Chahat Arora made big ripples at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2022 and bagged 4 medals from their outing at the Water Sports Center of the Assumption University of Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Campus.

Chandigarh's Chahat Arora ended her campaign at the 5-10th April swimming event with 2 medals - a gold in the 50m breaststroke (33.62s) and a silver in the 100m breaststroke (1:15:97s). In fact, Arora equalled her previous Indian best timing in the 50m breaststroke to clinch the yellow metal.

On the other hand, Bhavya Sachdeva, who comes from a sporty family with an Arjuna awardee swimmer father, Bhanu Sachdeva and a national-level basketball player mother, also walked away with two bronze medals from the swimming event in Samut Prakan, Thailand. Bhavya clocked a time of 2:10.46s in the 200m freestyle event while she finished with a 4:34.98s dash in the 400m freestyle category.



Of late, Indian swimmers have been doing well on the circuit with impressive performances from 14-year-old Ridhima Veerendra Kumar who bagged three gold medals at the South Africa National Championships.

Additionally, Indian swimmers also did well at the French Elite National Championships with veterans Srihari Nataraj, Maana Patel and youngster Kenisha Gupta notching some brilliant timings on the clock.