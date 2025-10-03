Bhanu’s voice, Bhavya’s victory: A family’s dream realised at the Asian Aquatics C'ships

Ahmedabad: Arjuna awardee Bhanu Sachdeva’s voice pierced through the aquatic center at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

"My mom was also crying after I called her with the medal. They both are my biggest cheerleaders," she further added.

"He [Bhanu] and my mom have been my biggest supporters," an elated Bhavya told the media when informed of her father’s initial reaction after the race.

Bhavya Sachedva, his daughter, had just become the first Indian woman to bag a medal at the continental championships. Her bronze would remain the only women's medal out of the 13 that India clinched in what is now their most successful campaign .

He led the chants during the women’s 400m freestyle final at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships with the rest of spectators, including swimmers like Advait Page, Manvi Varma and others, joining in unison.

The tears were vindication for the Sachdeva family. Bhavya first dove into the pool when she was just four-years-old. She took the sport up professionally three years later and has been competing since.

Last year, Bhavya along with her mother and younger sister shifted their base to Bangkok. The family relocated from Delhi to help their daughters achieve their swimming dreams at the BEST Bangkok Swim Academy under the aegis of French coach Xavier Idoux.

"I felt like the improvement I needed required a workout change. I saw many swimmers who were doing pretty well in long-distance events there [Bangkok] and I just wanted that change so that I could also improve in some way or another," said Bhavya on her decision to shift base.

While his wife and daughters relocated to a different country, Bhanu stayed back to keep his business afloat in India.

The move, though tough, seems to be finally paying dividends for the Sachdeva family. Bhavya won medals in all the five individual events she competed at the 2025 National Games in Uttarakhand and backed it up with three gold and a silver at the 2025 National Swimming Championships along with breaking a decade-long meet record in women’s 1500m freestyle.

The bronze medal finish at the 2025 Asian Aquatics C’ships is just an addition to the consistent performances she has recorded in recent times.

A fan favourite

Bhavya turned into an instant star for the young fans present in the arena. As soon as she stepped into the spectator gallery to showcase her medal to Bhanu, she was swarmed by kids seeking pictures and autographs from their new-found hero.

"I think that [the crowd support] made a difference too," said Bhavya. "Once they shout "India" and then your name, you get more pumped up and ready for the race.

"I think that gave me goosebumps. I was standing on the pool deck with my leg on the block and had full goosebumps. I could feel it. I was like, "Oh, now I have to do it. There is no going back,"" she added.