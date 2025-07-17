World University Games: Benediction Rohit breaks 7-year-old record in 50m Butterfly

India’s B. Benediction Rohit delivered a historic swim at the 2025 FISU World University Games, clocking the 'Best Indian time' of 24.00s in the men’s 50m butterfly heat 6 in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, on Thursday.

The performance earned him a first-place finish in his heat and marked the fastest time ever recorded by an Indian swimmer in this event, surpassing the 7-year-old record of Virdhawal Khade.

The previous India-best time of 24.09s, set by Khade in 2018, stood unchallenged for seven years. Rohit’s blistering pace not only underlined his consistency but also reaffirmed his rising status in Indian swimming.

This achievement adds to Rohit’s standout season. Just last month, he captured gold in the 100m butterfly at the National Aquatics Championships in Bhubaneswar with a time of 52.57s, surpassing Khade’s record of 52.79s and Sajan Prakash’s meet record of 53.24s.

Born with a fractured right thigh bone, Rohit’s journey into the sport began as a form of rehabilitation. What started as therapy has transformed into a record-breaking career. His recent performances have also secured a ‘B’ qualification time for the upcoming World Championships in Singapore.

He was the only Indian swimmer to progress through from the preliminary round on the opening day of the Games.

With the World University Games underway, all eyes will be on the 19-year-old as he advances to the next round, carrying India’s hopes for a medal in the event.