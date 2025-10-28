Asian Youth Games 2025: Dhinidhi Desinghu shatters 400m freestyle record

Indian swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record in 400m freestyle at the Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain on Monday.

Dhinidhi clocked 4:21.86s to finish fifth in the final, bettering her own record of 4:24.60s.

In the same event, compatriot Aditi Satish Hegde finished seventh with a time of 4:32.00s.









The Indian girls’ 4x100m freestyle relay finished last in the final with a time of 4:05.73 seconds.

Among the boys, Nitishsai Harinath finished fifth in the 50m Freestyle final with a time of 23.72s. Swimming in the 400m freestyle final, Dhakshan Shashikumar finished seventh with 4:00.87s.

In the 100m butterfly, Vedant Tandale touched in seventh spot with a time of 56.31s.

Indian swimmers in the final

Boys

400m Freestyle: Dhakshan Shashikumar (7th) 4:00.87s, 100m Butterfly: Vedant Tandale (7th) 56.31s, 50m Freestyle: Nitishsai Harinath (5th) 23.72s.

Girls

400m Freestyle: Dhinidhi Desinghu (5th) 4:21.86, Aditi Satish Hegde (7th) 4:32.00s, 4x100 freestyle relay (8th) 4:05.73s.