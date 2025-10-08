Asian Aquatics C'ships 2025: Kazakhstan triumphs in acrobatic routine to finish as artistic swimming champions

The last day of artistic swimming at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships witnessed Kazakhstan claim the top spot at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex today with 10 medals (6 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) in the bag.

Meanwhile, India men’s water polo team lost 11-35 to Japan and the women’s water polo team were defeated 4-23 by Uzbekistan in the preliminary round.

The artistic swimming events concluded in spectacular fashion, with teams delivering stunning, high-energy performances that captivated spectators at the newly built facility by Myrtha Pools Uzbekistan’s Khadicha Agzamova and Sabina Makhmudova clinched gold in the duet free event, while Kazakhstan secured top honours in the acrobatic routine. Thailand finished second overall with 6 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze), and Uzbekistan joined them on the podium with 7 medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze). Japan overpowered India 35-11 in men’s group B to shatter India’s dreams. Lowrey Jun led Japan’s scoreboard with 6 goals, Captain Ura Enishi and Moriya Yuki scored 4 each, while Maeda Toshiyuki, Sakamaki Naru, Jo Hiroto, and Matsuno Ryosuke netted 3 apiece. Shoyama Yu and Takeda Ryuta added 2, and Yamamoto Ryotaro scored 1. For India, Ankit Prasad top-scored with 4 goals, Sarang Ravindra Vaidya added 2, while Shreyas Vaidya, Bhagesh Kuthe, Pranav Mhatre, Uday Uttekar, and Vibhav Kuthe scored 1 apiece. In women’s group A, Uzbekistan beat India 23-4. Gavashelashvli Elena starred with 6 goals, while captain Yusupova Khilola, Salamatova Aziza, and Verklova Aleksa scored 4 apiece. Khusniyabonu Abdullaeva added 2, and Murtazaeva Komila, Andriyakhina Sofiya, and Talina Sofiya netted 1 each. For India, Kripa Ranichithra and Prachetha Raghavendra Rao scored 2 goals each. Women’s group B saw China defeat Kazakhstan 23-6. Shi Jingjiarong led the scoring with 4 goals, while Li Linyun, Wang Xuan, and Zhang Qishuo netted 3 each. Yan Jing, Captain Sun Yating, Guo Chenghong, and Zhu Yajing added 2 apiece, with Li Peiyang and Li Jianyu scoring 1 each. For Kazakhstan, Ponchinok Darya, Kaplun Viktoriya, Novikova Anna, Vorontsova Olga, Rudneva Yelizaveta, and Captain Mirshina Anastassiya scored 1 goal each. Women’s Group B saw Thailand beat Hong Kong 26-7. Kwantongtanaree Thanidakarn led with 7 goals, Rueangsappaisan Raksina added 5, while Pukkaman Panita, Chotrochanaanan Paranee, and Kwantongtanaree Pittayaporn scored 3 apiece. Captain Thineilai Janista netted 2, and Kongchouy Thanita, Puangtong Kritsaa, and Ngamcharoensuktaworn Pimpin scored 1 each. For Hong Kong, Lau Kwan Ling scored 3, Ho Cheuk Kiu added 2, and Ng Hau Laam and Captain Lau Tsz Ching scored 1 apiece. In men’s group B, China defeated Uzbekistan 29-11. Cai Yuhao led with 6 goals, Lu Yi scored 5, and Zhu Beile and Yang Shanglin netted 4 each. Chu Chenghao, Zhang Jinpeng, and Captain Chen Yimic added 2 apiece, while Liu Zhilong, Wang Beiyi, Shen Dingsong, and Zhu Gengmin scored 1 each. For Uzbekistan, Vishnyakov Artur scored 4, Nossirov Nuriddin added 2, and Kotenko Anatoliy, Sayfiddinov Burkhonjon, Turgunov Shakhzod, Yusufjanov Saidislombek, and Dlimurodov Masudjin scored 1 apiece. Also, in men’s group B, Kazakhstan beat Singapore 11-7. Shimider top-scored with 3 goals, Akhmetov Ruslan and Ruday Mikhail netted 2 each, while Verdesh Yulian, Baltabekuly Adil, Shakenov Murat, and Bobrovskiy Mstislav added 1 apiece. For Singapore, See Tien Ee Jayden scored 2 goals, while Goh Matthias, Goh Wen Zhe, Chank Derek, Chan Dominic Bo, and Saik Justin each scored 1. Results Artistic Swimming Duet Free Khadicha Agzamova, Sabina Makhmudova (Uzbekistan) 209.9784 Dayana Jamanchalova, Yasmin Tuyakova (Kazakhstan) 206.6363 Siyi Chen, Yutong Jiang (China) 183.4671 Acrobatic Routine Kazakhstan 190.1663 Thailand 154.5151 Uzbekistan 141.1051



