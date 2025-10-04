Asian Aquatics C'ships 2025: India faces setback in opening Water Polo matches

The 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships entered a lively new phase on Saturday with thrilling water polo and artistic swimming contests at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

However, it proved to be a challenging start for India’s water polo contingent, as both the men’s and women’s teams went down to Singapore in their respective opening matches in the newly built facility by Myrtha Pools.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan celebrated early success in artistic swimming, clinching gold medals in both the men’s and women’s solo technical events.

In the Men’s Group B clash, Singapore outclassed India 20–8. The hosts began strongly, briefly taking the lead, but a series of missed passes and fouls saw the visitors wrest control.

Singapore captain Rajandra Sanjiv and See Tien Ee led from the front with four goals each, supported by Goh Wen Zhe (3), Loh Cayden, Chan Dominic, and Lok Shunn (two apiece), while Chow Yong rounded off the scoring.

For India, Sarang Ravindra and Praveen Gopinathan netted twice, while Bhagesh Jagdish, Uday Uttekar, Ankit Prasad, and Vibhav Suhas Kuthe contributed one goal each.

The Women’s Group A match followed a similar pattern, with Singapore overpowering India 23–10. Star striker Yap Jingxuan led the charge with a remarkable seven goals.

Koh Ting, Lee Xuan, and Koh Xiao added four each, while Tio Ji (3) and captain Yeo Zhi Min (1) completed the tally.

For India, Krisha Purokatastha top-scored with three goals, followed by Kripa Ranichithra (2). Captain Varsha Suresh, Sefwa Sakeer, Kalautri Mitra, Dhruthi Karthikeya, and Madhurami Shanti also found the back of the net once each.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Thailand edged Kazakhstan 14–12 in a tightly contested Group B encounter. Kwantongtanaree Thanidakarn was the standout with six goals, supported by Puangtong Kritsana (4), Konggchouy Thnita, and Rueangsappaisan Raksina (2 each). Kazakhstan captain Mirshina Anastassiya led her team with five goals.

In the men’s division, Iran secured a 14–9 win over China in Group A. A balanced attack saw Shams Arman score three, while Aghaei Karim, Behzadsabouri Farbod, captain Yazdankhah Mehndi, and Jalilpour Amirreza each struck twice. For China, Zhu Beile top-scored with four.

Meanwhile, Japan dominated Thailand 24–12 in the other Men’s Group B fixture. Captain Ura Enishi impressed with eight goals, while Moriya Yuki added five to secure a convincing victory.

In Artistic Swimming, Kazakhstan continued its strong showing:

Men’s Solo Technical: Viktor Druzin (Kazakhstan) won gold with a score of 228.1708, ahead of compatriot Eduard Kim (223.5584) and Japan’s Remma Furuuchi (206.8675).

Women’s Solo Technical: Kazakhstan’s Karina Magrupova claimed gold with 240.1600, followed by Uzbekistan’s Sabina Makhmudova (222.1600) and Kazakhstan’s Yasmina Islamova (204.0066).



